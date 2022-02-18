5 UFC Hall of Famers that Georges St-Pierre has defeated

Georges St-Pierre is regarded as one of the greatest fighters in UFC history. Throughout his Hall of Fame career, he defeated some of the biggest names on his way to becoming welterweight champion. His nine successful title defenses are still the most of any welterweight champion in the promotion’s history.

After cementing his legacy as the greatest welterweight fighter of all time, GSP decided to take a break from the sport. His hiatus lasted four years, and when he returned, he had other goals in mind. 'Rush' etched his name in the record books when he won the middleweight championship. In doing so, he became the latest to win a championship in two different weight classes.

What makes St-Pierre's resume so impressive is that he not only defeated the top contenders of his era but also defeated many Hall of Famers. This list will look at five UFC Hall of Famers that Georges St-Pierre has defeated.

#5. Frank Trigg – UFC 54: Bitter Rivals

St-Pierre’s bout with former title-challenger Frank Trigg at UFC 54 was another important test in his path back to title contention. When the two Hall of Famers met in the octagon, they both tasted defeat to then-champion Matt Hughes.

‘Rush’s' mental strength was tested as he dealt with Trigg’s trash talk in the buildup to the fight. This wasn’t something he really had to deal with until then, so he had to keep his emotions in check. He did just that as he executed his game plan perfectly.

The Canadian got the better of a standup exchange with Trigg before taking the fight to the ground. GSP was dominant from there as he controlled him on the ground. He ­­then managed to take Trigg’s back before submitting him with a rear-naked choke at 4:09 of the first-round.

