Who did Georges St-Pierre lose to?

Georges St-Pierre suffered just two losses in his 15-year-long illustrious MMA career. He encountered his first defeat against Matt Hughes in 2004 at UFC 50. Three years later, The Ultimate Fighter 4 winner Matt Serra became the second man to get the better of St-Pierre.

St-Pierre, however, avenged both of his losses. The former welterweight great enjoyed a 13-fight win streak before finally hanging up his gloves in 2017.

Let's take a look at how St-Pierre's fights with Hughes and Serra unfolded.

Georges St-Pierre vs Matt Hughes at UFC 50

The rivalry between George St-Pierre and Matt Hughes saw them compete against each other on a total of three occasions, the first of which took place at UFC 50.

St-Pierre was 7-0 at the time, while Hughes had far more far experience under his belt on the back of a stunning 35-3 record.

During the fight, 'GSP' showed crisp hands but couldn't keep up with Hughes' superior wrestling. The American secured a takedown with just over a minute left for the first round to end. He maintained his top position and was able to dictate the flow of the fight.

Hughes dragged St-Pierre to the center of the octagon and the latter tried to pull off a traditional kimura from guard. However, Hughes escaped the potential lock and beautifully completed an armbar transition that forced the Canadian to tap.

St-Pierre and Hughes locked horns in a rematch two years later, where the former emerged victorious. In the trilogy fight at UFC 79, 'GSP' once again defeated Hughes.

Georges St-Pierre vs Matt Serra at UFC 69

Georges St-Pierre was a heavy favorite heading into his first title defense fight against Matt Serra at UFC 69 in 2007. 'The Terror' had defeated Chris Lytle in the final of TUF season 4 that earned him a title shot.

St-Pierre, surprisingly, didn't appear keen to take down Serra as he kept the fight on the feet. In the fourth minute of the fourth round, Serra clipped 'GSP' with a huge right hook which stumbled the Canadian.

St-Pierre tried weathering the storm but couldn't deal with Serra's immense pressure. The co-host of the UFC Unfiltered podcast unleashed a barrage of punches that sent his opponent to the floor. He closed the show with some vicious ground and pound.

On this day 2007 in MMA History Matt Serra pulled off a major upset over heavy favorite and champion Georges St. Pierre at the Toyota Center in Houston,TX. It also include a great under card. Roger Huerta and Leonard Garcia threw down too I was there and got the shirt to prove it pic.twitter.com/BS9Oa29JoF — Dee J Iten (@dj_i10) April 7, 2018

A year later, Georges St-Pierre and Matt Serra fought once again in a rematch. This time around, the former two-division champion left no stone unturned in his effort to overpower Serra. He defeated 'The Terror' via TKO in the second round.

