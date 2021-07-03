Who did Georges St-Pierre lose to?

Georges St-Pierre suffered just two losses in his 15-year-long illustrious MMA career. He encountered his first defeat against Matt Hughes in 2004 at UFC 50. Three years later, The Ultimate Fighter 4 winner Matt Serra became the second man to get the better of St-Pierre.
St-Pierre, however, avenged both of his losses. The former welterweight great enjoyed a 13-fight win streak before finally hanging up his gloves in 2017.
Let's take a look at how St-Pierre's fights with Hughes and Serra unfolded.
Georges St-Pierre vs Matt Hughes at UFC 50
The rivalry between George St-Pierre and Matt Hughes saw them compete against each other on a total of three occasions, the first of which took place at UFC 50.
St-Pierre was 7-0 at the time, while Hughes had far more far experience under his belt on the back of a stunning 35-3 record.
During the fight, 'GSP' showed crisp hands but couldn't keep up with Hughes' superior wrestling. The American secured a takedown with just over a minute left for the first round to end. He maintained his top position and was able to dictate the flow of the fight.
Hughes dragged St-Pierre to the center of the octagon and the latter tried to pull off a traditional kimura from guard. However, Hughes escaped the potential lock and beautifully completed an armbar transition that forced the Canadian to tap.
St-Pierre and Hughes locked horns in a rematch two years later, where the former emerged victorious. In the trilogy fight at UFC 79, 'GSP' once again defeated Hughes.
Georges St-Pierre vs Matt Serra at UFC 69
Georges St-Pierre was a heavy favorite heading into his first title defense fight against Matt Serra at UFC 69 in 2007. 'The Terror' had defeated Chris Lytle in the final of TUF season 4 that earned him a title shot.
St-Pierre, surprisingly, didn't appear keen to take down Serra as he kept the fight on the feet. In the fourth minute of the fourth round, Serra clipped 'GSP' with a huge right hook which stumbled the Canadian.
St-Pierre tried weathering the storm but couldn't deal with Serra's immense pressure. The co-host of the UFC Unfiltered podcast unleashed a barrage of punches that sent his opponent to the floor. He closed the show with some vicious ground and pound.
A year later, Georges St-Pierre and Matt Serra fought once again in a rematch. This time around, the former two-division champion left no stone unturned in his effort to overpower Serra. He defeated 'The Terror' via TKO in the second round.