"He's not about that life" - Matt Serra isn't surprised that Khabib Nurmagomedov turned down a big-money boxing match against Floyd Mayweather

Former UFC champion Matt Serra understands Khabib Nurmagomedov's decision not to compete in a boxing match against Floyd Mayweather. According to him, 'The Eagle' has accomplished everything in the fighting game, and a potential clash opposite Mayweather will only put his legacy at risk.

During an episode of 'Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson', Khabib Nurmagomedov's manager Ali Abdelaziz revealed that the Dagestani fighter turned down a $100 million offer for a boxing match against Mayweather.

In a recent appearance on 'Real Quick With Mike Swick Podcast', Serra weighed in on Khabib Nurmagomedov's decision to refuse the offer.

"Is a $100 million going to change the quality of his (Khabib Nurmagomedov's) life? What is his quality of life? I think he has a very fulfilling life," Serra told Mike Swick. "If I had all the money in the world, if I had a lot more money, I would still do what I'm doing. What am I going to do? How big of a house do you want? That's what I'm saying. Khabib is not about that. He's not about that life."

Serra won the UFC welterweight championship in 2007 by defeating Georges St-Pierre. He announced his retirement from the sport in 2013, and currently hosts the UFC Unfiltered podcast alongside comedian Jim Norton.

"You will tarnish your legacy" - Matt Serra on Khabib Nurmagomedov fighting Floyd Mayweather

According to Matt Serra, Khabib Nurmagomedov sharing the boxing ring with Mayweather will essentially tarnish his image. He said that the Dagestani fighter going up against a legendary pugilist in Mayweather will put his entire legacy at risk.

"What you're doing right there is - especially in a situation like that with arguably one of the baddest boxers who ever lived - all you're doing is putting a price to your name and everything you worked for. It's not just for this fight; it's everything you worked for. You might not think that, but you will tarnish your legacy," Serra added.

Serra then proceeded to give an example of how Ben Askren lost his credibility following a knockout defeat to YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul. The 46-year-old further stated that if he's offered a big payday for showing up to fight, he would gladly decline it.

Moments before the KO ... pic.twitter.com/0q0TEQ5Chd — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 18, 2021