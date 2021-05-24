"You can ask Floyd" - Ali Abdelaziz reveals why Khabib Nurmagomedov turned down $100 million to box Floyd Mayweather

Ali Abdelaziz has revealed why Khabib Nurmagomedov turned down a huge offer for a boxing match against Floyd Mayweather.

Khabib retired last year after a convincing win over Justin Gaethje, which extended his unbeaten professional mixed martial arts record to 29-0.

The majority of MMA fans felt as if he may come out of retirement in an attempt to go 30-0, but for the time being, he seems pretty happy with where his life is at.

Khabib sticks to his word

During a recent interview with Mike Tyson, Khabib’s manager Ali Abdelaziz revealed that he received an incredibly lucrative offer to box Floyd Mayweather - but turned it down.

“Khabib got offered $100 million after he was retired to fight Floyd Mayweather. $100 million. You can ask Floyd, you can ask everybody, and Khabib said ‘no, I’m retired, I told my mother I’m retired, I’m gonna keep my word to my mother. If my mother told me to fight again maybe I will but right now, she told me not to fight’. He comes from a Muslim culture, we respect our mothers very dearly, we can’t go to heaven without our mother’s permission.”

As we all know, Conor McGregor boxed Floyd Mayweather back in 2017 and took the fight through to the tenth round before being stopped.

The idea of Khabib stepping into the squared circle to take on Floyd Mayweather, ironically, isn’t something that’s just sprung up overnight.

Way back in late 2018, in the wake of Khabib beating Conor McGregor at UFC 229, “The Eagle” was toying with the idea of locking horns with Mayweather.

Very few people felt as if it was a serious possibility given the wrestling-heavy style of Khabib’s game in the UFC, but that proves just how massively the McGregor win helped Khabib and his star power.

If Khabib Nurmagomedov ever does decide to make a comeback in the combat sports world, the overwhelming expectation is that he’ll do so inside the octagon - not in the boxing ring, which seems like a smart move.