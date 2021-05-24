Can EthereumMax crypto coins be used to purchase Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul tickets?

YouTuber-turned-boxer Logan Paul is set to meet pound-for-pound legend Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition bout next month.

A boxing matchup that no one expected, the bout is scheduled to go down on June 6, 2021, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.

Also Read: Logan Paul reveals which combat sport between MMA & Boxing is 'tougher'

EthereumMax to be accepted for Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul tickets

Earlier on Sunday, cryptocurrency EthereumMax posted on their Twitter account that tickets for the Logan Paul vs. Floyd Mayweather fight can be purchased using eMax coins. This would make them the first crypto coin to be accepted for ticket purchases at a major fighting event.

EthereumMax or eMax is an expansion of the Ethereum blockchain. The ERC20 token was recently launched with a total supply of 2 quadrillion $eMax.

🚨BREAKING NEWS#EthereumMax will be the 1st Crypto coin ever accepted to purchase tickets at a major fight for the highly anticipated Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul PPV event on June 6th!



HUGE Milestone for practical use of #eMax and we’re just warming up!! pic.twitter.com/KRWXxPO9MH — EthereumMax (@ethereum_max) May 23, 2021

While it looked like a lucrative offer for those who have invested in the cryptocurrency, several followers expressed doubt about the claim's legitimacy. They were not convinced that EthereumMax was indeed in collaboration with Logan Paul, Floyd Mayweather, or the promotional platform Fanmio, which is carrying the pay-per-view outside of the USA.

it’s finally official... fighting @FloydMayweather at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Sunday, June 6.



LET’S FUCKING GOOOOOOO 🥊 pic.twitter.com/Si8uvPPkjC — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) April 27, 2021

EthereumMax tried to convince their followers that this was not fake news and they would be revealing full press releases and additional information in the next few days. They also said that they were in contact with Fanmio for the same.

@fanmio Our team is reaching out to you alongside Floyd's team (who ran the process). This is very real, but I appreciate your concern for members.



We will be having full press releases and additional information in next days. In the meantime - please do not spread false news. — EthereumMax (@ethereum_max) May 24, 2021

Fanmio clears their stance on the matter

Fanmio had initially commented under the tweet that this was not authentic. However, they were quick to rectify the error and tweeted on their official handle, declaring EthereumMax to be a legit currency-holder for the Logan Paul vs. Floyd Mayweather fight.

"After further investigation, we have determined that Mayweatherpaultickets.com will be offering tickets to the event at Hard Rock Stadium and will be accepting EthereumMax as a form of payment," Fanmio wrote.

We are looking forward to our partnership with @fanmio and many more to come. #eMaxMoneyTeam$eMax All in. https://t.co/Mww4lY7qmq — EthereumMax (@ethereum_max) May 24, 2021

The website mayweatherpaultickets.com, as mentioned in the poster shared by EthereumMax, also says on its home page that they 'proudly accept EthereumMax' as a currency. There is a countdown clock set in motion on the website as well, which says the online sale of tickets will begin on May 26, 2021, at 10 PM EST.

Also Read: Logan Paul shows off boxing skills in a sparring video two weeks before the Floyd Mayweather fight

Fanmio has already started selling pay-per-view tickets for the event, with only 13 days to go before the fight. The purchase costs $49.99 and comes with the general ticket and a limited and exclusive Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul fight t-shirt. Twenty lucky winners will get the opportunity to participate in a video meet-and-greet with the two fighters, and five lucky winners will get boxing gloves signed by both.