Logan Paul shows off boxing skills in a sparring video two weeks before the Floyd Mayweather fight

YouTuber-turned-boxer Logan Paul is preparing for his upcoming exhibition bout against boxing great Floyd Mayweather. While the contest may appear to be a complete mismatch to combat sports purists, there seems to be heavy demand for the bout.

Logan Paul recently uploaded a video to Instagram showing off his evasive maneuvers in the corner of the ring during a sparring session.

One can't help but notice that Logan Paul seems to be attempting to mimic legendary boxer Muhammad Ali's famous "rope-a-dope" technique. You can watch Ali do this against Michael Dokes in the clip below:

Crazy head movement by Ali



pic.twitter.com/tuHvYpEHak — Fightful MMA (@FightfulMMA) August 30, 2019

Obviously, there's a world of difference between what Muhammad Ali was doing and what YouTuber Logan Paul is attempting to do; they're not even in the same universe.

While Paul may well be sharpening his boxing skills, the punches thrown at him in the visible sparring session don't seem intended for damage or speed. It is always easier to evade a punch that isn't coming at you at full speed. Some viewers even commented on the video, saying it looked staged.

However, Logan Paul is clearly taking his exhibition fight against Floyd Mayweather with some degree of seriousness because he will need it.

The mammoth difference between Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather's boxing experience

Logan Paul has fought all of twice in his life, both times against fellow YouTuber KSI. The first fight was an amateur fight and was declared a draw. The second fight was a professional bout which saw Paul lose to KSI via split decision. Effectively, Logan Paul has a boxing record of 0-1.

On the other hand, Floyd Mayweather is one of the most prolific boxers in the sport's history. 'Money' retired from professional boxing with a perfect record of 50-0. He had announced retirement at 49-0 but came out of retirement for a bout against UFC star Conor McGregor in one of the highest-selling pay-per-view (PPV) events of all time.

While Logan Paul may have a towering height and reach advantage over Floyd Mayweather, the YouTuber will have to do his best and then some if he wants to survive against 'Money'.

The scheduled bout will take place on June 6, 2021, at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Also Read: Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul tickets: where to buy, location, cost, and PPV price