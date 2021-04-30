Logan Paul claims he will knock out Floyd Mayweather in their upcoming boxing clash 

Logan Paul has assured his fans of a knockout victory over Floyd Mayweather ahead of their forthcoming boxing match. The YouTuber is set to trade blows with 'Money' on June 6, 2021.

In a recent episode of the 'Impaulsive' podcast, Logan Paul gave his take on how things would unfold at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Even though the YouTuber appeared thankful for the opportunity to fight the undefeated boxer, he certainly won't let the chance of knocking out Floyd Mayweather slip away.

"Floyd blessed me with this opportunity. You know, and I'm not going to pretend like he didn't grant me this seat. But you can bet your a** I'm going to take advantage of it in the biggest way possible," said Logan Paul.

Ahead of the blockbuster clash, Logan Paul is unfazed by Mayweather's pro boxing winning streak. Paul is expecting a clean knock-out victory despite vastly lacking boxing experience compared to Mayweather.

"I could see how that sounds ridiculous. But guess what [George], my whole fu*king life is ridiculous. None of this sh*t makes sense... my whole life was impossible. Everyone's always told me my whole life that the things I've accomplished weren't possible till I did them."

Floyd Mayweather Jr. had an undefeated run as a pro boxer, retiring with a record of 50-0. 'Money' acquired 15 world titles and an Olympic bronze medal during his reign. The boxing ace is now aiming to make a resurgence with back-to-back exhibition bouts in 2021.

"The fact that I even got a fight with Floyd Mayweather wasn't possible. Oh, then it happened. So, like, I've heard it all. But the preparation and the training and just the momentum I have in my life is perfect cross-roads of timing. I feel like the universe is on my side; this is so beyond me," said Logan Paul.

Logan Paul believes the Floyd Mayweather bout will break pay-per-view records:

Logan Paul's younger brother, Jake Paul, fought former UFC fighter Ben Askren in a Triller pay-per-view (PPV) event on April 18th. The event reportedly sold an estimated 1.5 million pay-per-views and generated a whopping $75 million per Sportbible.

Logan Paul is expecting his PPV clash against Mayweather to surpass these numbers. 'The Maverick' claims to have drawn enough eyeballs, judging by the plethora of requests he has been receiving for tickets to the upcoming event.

"I think it's going to be the highest grossing pay-per-view fight ever... people won't stop asking me about the fu**ing tickets. Bro, I'm fighting. No offense, but I don't give a f**k about your tickets. I want my people there for sure. I'm sure it'll get handled," added Paul.