Logan Paul vs. Floyd Mayweather boxing match rules

YouTuber-turned-boxer Logan Paul is set to square off against Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition match on June 6, 2021. 0-1 Paul will face 50-0 Mayweather in one of the most lopsided boxing contests in history. In addition to the vast difference in their records, the two combatants have an immense difference in size and reach. Logan Paul is 6'2" with a 76-inch reach, while Floyd Mayweather is 5'8" with a 72-inch reach.

Here is everything we know about the rules of the bout so far:

Given the massive size disparity between Paul and Mayweather, they will not compete in the same weight class. Instead, Floyd Mayweather must weigh in at a maximum of 160 pounds, while Logan Paul must weigh in at a maximum of 190 pounds.

As per Showtime's official website, the fight will consist of eight three-minute round. The Independent reported that the fight will consist of six rounds, but it behooves a reader to side with Showtime.

Given that it is an exhibition bout, the outcome of this fight will not reflect on either fighter's record.

No other details are available at this time.

That said, it won't be a stretch to say that some of the rules for the Paul vs. Mayweather bout might be similar to Mayweather's last exhibition bout against Tenshin Nasukawa. The Mayweather vs. Nasukawa fight was scheduled for three rounds of three minutes each, with both fighters wearing eight-ounce gloves. No judges were present for the contest, which was a full-contact exhibition under standard boxing rules.

Also Read: Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul tickets: where to buy, location, cost, and PPV price

What is the likely outcome of Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul?

The Paul brothers may be internet celebrities, but a large chunk of their fan base is clueless about combat sports. While these fans may enthusiastically tune in for the fight and cheer Logan Paul on, it would be a simpleton's prediction to think Paul has a chance of winning.

Logan Paul has a boxing record of 0-1. He had an amateur fight against fellow YouTuber KSI, which ended in a split draw. The rematch was contested as a pro boxing bout, which saw KSI win via a split decision. Paul may be preparing harder than he ever has in his life, but there is no comparison between the skillsets of Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather.

Floyd Mayweather is one of the most prolific boxers in history and arguably the greatest defensive boxer of all time. 'Money' won fifteen world titles across five weight classes across his career, defeating fighters like Manny Pacquiao and Canelo Alvarez.

While Paul may have a towering height and weight advantage over Mayweather, it's implausible that the YouTuber will even have a decent puncher's chance.

Floyd Mayweather wins this fight, perhaps as quickly as he won over Tenshin Nasukawa.