Is Floyd Mayweather undefeated?

Floyd Mayweather is one of the most prolific boxers of this generation, in addition to being one of the biggest pay-per-view (PPV) draws of all time. His fights with Manny Pacquiao and Conor McGregor hold first and second place for the highest-selling PPVs in history, at 4.6 million and 4.3 million buys, respectively.

The fight with Conor McGregor was Floyd Mayweather's last professional outing. He retired undefeated with a record of 50-0. While Conor McGregor may have made his professional boxing debut against Floyd Mayweather, 'Money' has beaten some of the best boxers of this generation.

On his way to 50-0, Floyd Mayweather won fifteen major world titles across five weight classes. He also defeated some of the biggest names of his era, including Oscar De La Hoya, Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, and Manny Pacquiao. 'Money' is considered the greatest defensive boxer of all time and one of the best pound-for-pound boxers in history.

Mayweather has received criticism for picking and choosing his opponents and facing boxers who may pose a threat once they are past their primes. Mayweather even faced non-boxers like MMA star Conor McGregor and kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa, although the latter was for an exhibition bout.

Regardless, you cannot deny the fact that Floyd Mayweather is a brilliant boxer and one of the smartest fighters to have ever stepped into the squared circle.

Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul

In his latest exhibition bout, 'Money' faces YouTuber-turned-boxer Logan Paul on June 6, 2021. The fight will take place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, and will be available as a Showtime PPV.

During the media day for the event, Floyd Mayweather got into an altercation with Logan Paul's younger brother Jake Paul, a Youtuber-turned-boxer himself. In the past, Mayweather has expressed his desire to fight 'The Problem Child' in an exhibition. Given the events that transpired, we can probably expect that fight to be announced soon as well.