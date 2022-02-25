5 UFC lightweights who may get a title shot before Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev will face Bobby Green in this Saturday's UFC main event. Green is a short-notice replacement for Makhachev's intended opponent, Beneil Dariush. The change in opponents could significantly impact the Russian's chances of securing the next lightweight title shot.

Initially, the fight between Makhachev and Dariush seemed like a clear-cut number one contender bout in the lightweight division. However, with the Russian now facing an unranked opponent, just how much a win would help his case for a title shot is unclear.

This is mainly due to the ongoing narrative that Makhachev is yet to face truly elite competition in the UFC. Compared to some of the others around him in the rankings, it is true that he lacks a big-name victory that fighters typically need to secure a title shot.

Even if Makhachev can win on Saturday, he is no longer in a position to earn this signature victory. With that in mind, it now seems conceivable that several fighters might be able to sneak past the Russian and secure their title shot first.

Here are five UFC lightweights who may get a title shot before Islam Makhachev:

#5. Bobby Green - unranked UFC lightweight

Bobby Green holds a record of 29-12-1

Even after Bobby Green's most recent victory over Nasrat Haqparast, there was no suggestion that he was in the title conversation. However, all that changed when it was announced that Green would be returning to the octagon two weeks later to face Islam Makhachev.

While Green remains an unranked fighter in the division, his road to a potential title run has just become substantially shorter. While it will be a huge ask for Green to defeat the surging Makhachev, if he is to pull off the upset, he might just become the No.1 contender.

The fact that this will be a catchweight bout might just help Green, who typically walks around much heavier than 155 lbs. Additionally, Makhachev has been preparing for a different opponent, and Green hasn't had to deal with the mental burden of having this fight looming.

While he will be a heavy underdog on Saturday, if Green can win, he will immediately become one of the top contenders for the UFC lightweight title.

