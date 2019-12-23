5 UFC prospects who didn't reach their potential this decade (2010-2019)

Brandon Thatch was expected to become a UFC title contender at Welterweight

Every year, it seems like the UFC’s roster expands, as the promotion adds more fighters to its stable, but that’s particularly been true during the last decade. The UFC has expanded massively since 2010, moving from Spike TV to Fox and finally to ESPN, and over time they’ve begun to put on more and more shows.

Of the newcomers to the UFC roster, many of them are lesser-known fighters looking to make a name for themselves once they arrive into the Octagon, but sometimes, we’ve seen fighters enter the promotion with a lot of hype behind them as blue-chip prospects.

In the decade between 2010 and 2019 some of those prospects have gone onto major stardom; think Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov or Chris Weidman. Others. on the other hand, have flamed out massively, not living up to the hype they were given coming into the Octagon.

Here are 5 top UFC prospects who failed to live up to the hype in the last decade (2010-2019).

#1 Brandon Thatch

Thatch won his first two UFC fights by TKO

Striker Brandon Thatch exploded onto the UFC scene in 2013 with back-to-back vicious TKOs of Justin Edwards and Paulo Thiago, and for all intents and purposes, it looked like he had everything required to become a title contender in the Welterweight division.

A lifelong martial artist, ‘Rukus’ was already heavily hyped prior to his UFC debut; he’d gone 9-1 on the regional scene and had looked like the real deal there, stopping all of his victims in the first round. And at 6’2” with a 74.5” reach, he had an enormous frame for a 170lber, even towering over then-UFC champion Georges St-Pierre, one of his training partners.

However, when he was given his first step up in competition – against Benson Henderson, the former Lightweight champion making his first trip up to 170lbs – holes in Thatch’s game were exposed. Essentially, if he couldn’t destroy his opponent with his strikes early in the fight, he would run out of steam pretty quickly.

Henderson survived the early rush and submitted him in the fourth round, and from there Thatch’s UFC career fell apart; he lost his next three fights, all by submission, and was released from the promotion in 2016. ‘Rukus’ hasn’t fought since, and never managed to live up to the early promise he showed.

