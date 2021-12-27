5 UFC stars who should consider challenging Jake Paul after fighting out their contract

Jake Paul and former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley's rivalry was firmly put to bed by the brutal right hand KO finish from 'The Problem Child' in their second bout. The question now looms as to who should take on the 5-0 pro boxer next.

If Jake Paul chooses to continue down the route of facing increasingly high-level MMA fighters, the next step would be to face a UFC fighter in their prime.

A number of top-ranked fighters have called Jake Paul out over the past year. The only issue is that they would have to fight out their contracts with the UFC first. For those willing to do so, they could likely secure a huge fight purse to face 'The Problem Child', although it may well jeopardize their future with the UFC.

In the following list, we will look at five fighters who should consider challenging Jake Paul after fighting out their contract with the UFC.

#5. Kamaru Usman - UFC welterweight

In what may be a somewhat left-field pick, we go with UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' is in great form in the UFC right now, having picked up three dominant title defense victories in 2021.

However, the issue is that he is beginning to lap the opposition. He has already defeated top contenders Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal twice, as well as having singular wins over the likes of Leon Edwards and Gilbert Burns.

Usman has repeatedly hinted at a potential crossover into boxing to take on Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez. However, should he wish to test the waters first, a bout with Jake Paul would generate high pay-per-view buys and give him some time to acclimatize to the world of boxing.

