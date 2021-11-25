5 UFC stars who could make their long-awaited returns in 2022

With just five weeks and three UFC events remaining in 2021, it’s natural that fans will now start looking towards 2022.

2022 will hopefully be a massively successful year for the UFC, and one thing that could be fascinating to watch could be the return of a number of high-level fighters.

Some of these UFC fighters have been out for a lengthy period of time, usually due to injuries, but they could all make 2022 a tremendous year for themselves.

With that considered, here are five UFC stars who could make their long-awaited returns in 2022.

#5: Luke Rockhold – former UFC middleweight champion

Luke Rockhold could still make an impact in the UFC's middleweight division

While his best days may now be behind him, it’s safe to say that the return of former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold is still likely to pique the interests of fans.

Rockhold has not fought since his July 2019 loss to Jan Blachowicz, his lone appearance in the UFC at 205lbs. In fact, he’s only fought four times in the past five years.

However, if he can tighten up his defense and protect his chin, the former UFC middleweight champion may well still have plenty to offer for the 185lbs division.

Rockhold is still one of the better strikers in the division from a technical standpoint. Particularly with his kicks, and on the ground, he’s always been an underrated fighter with a monstrous top game and submission arsenal.

Will he return to the octagon in 2022? It seems highly likely. Rockhold was booked to fight Sean Strickland at UFC 268 in a fight that, had he won, would’ve elevated him right back into the top ten at middleweight.

However, a herniated disc forced him out of the fight, the fifth such instance during his career with the UFC. Assuming his injury heals soon, though, he should return to action next year.

Whether Strickland will wait for him is another thing entirely. However, with the right opponent, there’s an outside chance that at 37-years-old, Rockhold could still make another run at the top of the middleweight division.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Josh Evanoff