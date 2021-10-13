5 UFC stars whose careers were harmed by ongoing injury issues

In a sport as brutal and taxing on the body as MMA, injuries are commonplace. It seems like every UFC event has a plethora of fighters withdrawing due to injury issues.

While every UFC event sees injury withdrawals, it’s safe to say that several great UFC fighters were far more affected by injuries than some of their peers.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting mmafighting.com/2021/10/11/227… Luke Rockhold injured and out of his UFC 268 fight against Sean Strickland, promotion seeking a replacement ( @DamonMartin Luke Rockhold injured and out of his UFC 268 fight against Sean Strickland, promotion seeking a replacement (@DamonMartin) mmafighting.com/2021/10/11/227… https://t.co/ciOjDq78W0

In fact, some UFC legends saw the entirety of their careers blighted by injuries. While they still achieved plenty inside the octagon, it’s probably fair to say that they could’ve done even more had their bodies not let them down.

With that in mind, here are five UFC fighters whose careers were harmed by ongoing injury issues.

#5. Luke Rockhold – former UFC middleweight champion

Luke Rockhold's UFC career has been blighted by injuries in recent years

When Luke Rockhold won the UFC middleweight title by defeating Chris Weidman at UFC 194, it looked like the beginning of a new era at 185lbs.

Rockhold had seemingly everything needed to become not only a UFC legend but a genuine superstar in the process. He sported model-level good looks, basically had no weaknesses in the octagon, and had already beaten the likes of Lyoto Machida and Michael Bisping.

Unfortunately, the new champion ended up being dethroned by Bisping in a late-notice rematch just six months after winning his title. The result was a major upset, but Rockhold was fully expected to bounce back and perhaps regain the title later down the line.

However, since then, Rockhold has been thoroughly unable to stay injury-free.

The UFC booked a rebound fight for him against Ronaldo Souza five months after his loss to Bisping, but with just weeks to go, an undisclosed injury ruled him out of the clash.

Incredibly, it would be another ten months before we’d see Rockhold in action again, as he defeated David Branch in September 2017 – his first fight for well over a year.

February 2018 then saw him knocked out by Yoel Romero at UFC 221. Before he could attempt to regain traction, his injury issues struck again.

Mooted fights with Alexander Gustafsson and a rematch with Weidman were both scrapped due to Rockhold being unable to stay fit and healthy. After just one bout in 2019 – a loss to Jan Blachowicz – injuries then sidelined him again throughout 2020.

Most recently, the former UFC champion was set to return to face Sean Strickland next month. However, yet another injury – this time to his back – ruled him out again.

Sadly, it seems like UFC fans will be unlikely to see a prime and healthy Luke Rockhold in action again – making him one of the promotion’s all-time “what if?” questions.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Utathya Ghosh