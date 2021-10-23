5 UFC superstars you didn't know fought at catchweight

Despite the UFC's resistance to host fights that don't fall under a specific weight class, even superstars have fought at a catchweight. Catchweight fights often occur for different reasons, and many are unplanned and abrupt. However, sometimes the fighters in question simply prefer to fight in an undefined weight division.

Catchweight bouts are regularly used in combat sports, and do not adhere to a traditional weight class. The frequency of catchweight bouts occurring was much higher back when there were fewer weight classes available to UFC fighters. When the Ultimate Fighting Championship began in 1993 there were no predefined weight classes.

In fact, it wasn't until 1997 that predefined weight classes were established. In particular, the UFC implemented two weight classes at UFC 12. They grouped fighters in either lightweight or heavyweight categories. In 2001, the UFC adopted weight classes in accordance with the Unified Rules of Mixed Martial Arts.

Following UFC 31, the promotion amended their previous weight classes and added the current weight class structure. With gradual developments, the UFC has become the top fighting organization in the world. Today, let's examine five UFC superstars you didn't know competed at catchweight.

#5. Nick Diaz fought at a 180-pound catchweight

Nick Diaz had two Strikeforce catchweight fights within four months of each other. 2009 was a busy year for the Stockton native. First, Diaz was tasked with fighting UFC middleweight Frank Shamrock. It took two rounds for the 209-diplomat to score a TKO victory against 'The Legend'. After the fight, Diaz would double down and take another bout at the 180-pound catchweight.

After establishing his name versus Shamrock, Nick Diaz's next UFC challenge was against former WEC light heavyweight champion Scott Smith. Nick Diaz had just competed at lightweight a year before his two catchweight bouts. It was surprising to see the superstar fighting opponents who are conceivably three weight classes separated from him.

The fight against Smith was a wild three-round affair. The early goings saw Diaz teeing off on Smith. Then, Diaz managed to submit Smith with a rear-naked choke in the third round.

During the earlier days in the UFC, catchweight bouts were more common. However, they are rare events nowadays. Even so, when unforeseen circumstances emerge, or when a fighter is set on a certain weight, catchweight bouts still occur in modern MMA climates.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar