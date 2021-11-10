5 Potential UFC title fights to look forward to in 2022

After spoiling fans with UFC 267 and UFC 268 in consecutive weeks, there is now only one more pay-per-view for the remainder of 2021. UFC 269 will end the year on December 11th head-lined by Charles Oliveira against Dustin Poirier.

This year has seen a number of great UFC title fights. Notably, Kamaru Usman has featured in three of them, finishing both Gilbert Burns and Jorge Masvidal before grinding a decision victory over Colby Covington last Sunday.

2021 has also seen a number of crowning moments for veterans bent on their first UFC title. Francis Ngannou, Charles Oliveira, Brandon Moreno and, most recently, Glover Teixeira, all became champion for the first time.

We've also seen more familiar faces dominate, with the likes of Amanda Nunes and Valentina Shevchenko continuing to add title defenses to their tally.

With new champions and contenders emerging, here are 5 UFC title fights we might enjoy after the new year arrives.

#5. Rose Namajunas vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk III

Namajunas and Jedrzejczyk battle at UFC 223

'Thug' Rose Namajunas had a scintillating 2021. She fought twice, first defeating Zhang Weili for the UFC Women's Strawweight Championship and then successfully defeating Weili in the rematch.

Meanwhile, Joanna Jedrzejczyk did not compete this year. After being one half of what was largely hailed as the greatest MMA women's fight, she took a while to heal and was even removed from the rankings.

That's not to say Jedrzejczyk now faces a long path back to the title. Following Rose's victory over Zhang this weekend, fans immediately called for a second bout between Weili and Jedrzejczyk.

Should Jedrzejczyk win that rematch, which many felt she had done in their first split decision, she would become the clear number-1 contender. Rose, in the meantime, looks set to defend her belt next against Carla Esparza.

If both are successful in their latest ventures, we could witness a third fight between Namajunas and Jedrzejczyk as soon as the Summer of 2022. The winner would likely become the greatest strawweight of all time.

Edited by Joshua Broom