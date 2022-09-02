5 UFC title rematches we never got to see

After the shocking conclusion to their recent welterweight title bout, it’s no surprise that the UFC is planning to book a rematch between Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman – but if it doesn’t happen, it wouldn’t be the first big rematch to fall through.

MMA Junkie @MMAJunkie



@JimRome | Full story: A man of his word: Despite other options rising, Leon Edwards says "deserving" Kamaru Usman will get his trilogy@JimRome | Full story: bit.ly/3cvDApy A man of his word: Despite other options rising, Leon Edwards says "deserving" Kamaru Usman will get his trilogy🎥 @JimRome | Full story: bit.ly/3cvDApy https://t.co/xnLQlDGua2

Over the years, we’ve seen some huge UFC title bouts that seemed destined for rematches, only for them to never take place.

Naturally, there have been multiple reasons as to why these rematches never happened, but often, fans were left feeling frustrated for missing out.

Here are five UFC title rematches that we never got to see.

#5. Demetrious Johnson vs. Henry Cejudo – UFC flyweight title

Most fans would've been happy to see the trilogy bout between Henry Cejudo and Demetrious Johnson

Okay, so UFC fans did get to see Demetrious Johnson and Henry Cejudo face off twice for the flyweight title. Johnson won the first bout via TKO, and Cejudo edged the second fight in a tight judges’ call.

However, the fact that the promotion didn’t run a trilogy bout between the two remains surprising and somewhat disappointing, too.

Not only was ‘Mighty Mouse’ the holder of the UFC’s record number of successful title defenses at eleven, but his loss to ‘Triple C’ was also highly controversial, with many observers feeling that the judges had gotten it wrong.

Essentially, if anyone ever deserved a rematch for the title they once held, it was Johnson. When you add in Dana White and company’s love for booking trilogies, it’s stunning that an immediate rematch wasn’t booked right away.

Unfortunately for ‘Mighty Mouse’, it felt like the promotion was desperate to move the flyweight division forward without him – meaning they were likely relieved that his title reign had finally ended.

Therefore, they shocked everyone by trading Johnson to ONE FC with Ben Askren moving the other way – meaning that fans never really got to find out who was the better fighter between him and Cejudo.

MMA Junkie @MMAJunkie mmajunkie.usatoday.com/2022/08/mma-ne… Demetrious Johnson open to friendly trilogy against Henry Cejudo, winner buys beer Demetrious Johnson open to friendly trilogy against Henry Cejudo, winner buys beer 🍻 mmajunkie.usatoday.com/2022/08/mma-ne…

#4. Chris Weidman vs. Luke Rockhold – UFC middleweight title

Chris Weidman and Luke Rockhold saw their careers spiral downwards before they could rematch

When Chris Weidman and Luke Rockhold were matched for the UFC middleweight title at the end of 2015, it felt like the beginning of a rivalry that could end up defining the 185lbs division for years to come.

After all, both men were in their athletic primes, looked capable of dominating the other fighters in the division, and were closely matched enough for it to be a highly difficult fight to pick.

In the end, Rockhold drew what was thought to be first blood, stopping Weidman in the fourth round of the bout via TKO to claim the title that had belonged to ‘The All-American’.

Despite the presence of Yoel Romero, who was knocking on the door of a title shot in his own right, it came as no surprise when the promotion booked an immediate rematch between Rockhold and Weidman six months after their first meeting.

Most fans were looking forward to the bout, wondering whether Weidman could make the adjustments he needed to win – but just weeks before the fight, the former champion picked up a back injury and was forced out.

Brett Okamoto @bokamotoESPN Sad day. Chris Weidman is out of UFC 199 on June 4. UFC seeking replacement for Luke Rockhold. Sad day. Chris Weidman is out of UFC 199 on June 4. UFC seeking replacement for Luke Rockhold.

Michael Bisping stepped in, and, in a huge upset, ‘The Count’ knocked Rockhold out to steal the title away. From there, any hopes of a rematch between Weidman and Rockhold were dead in the water – particularly when ‘The All-American’ lost to Romero in his return bout.

Remarkably, despite the hopes that their first bout would be the beginning of a legendary rivalry, their combined record since stands at 3-9 – suggesting that it took more from them than fans initially realized.

#3. Cain Velasquez vs. Fabricio Werdum – UFC heavyweight title

A rematch between Cain Velasquez and Fabricio Werdum fell through more than once

When Cain Velasquez lost his UFC heavyweight title to Fabricio Werdum in the summer of 2015, the entire MMA world was shocked.

Nobody expected Velasquez to fall in the way he did – gassing out as the fight went on and finally succumbing to a guillotine choke – and while Werdum fought brilliantly, it came as no surprise when the promotion looked to book a rematch as quickly as they could.

MMA History Today @MMAHistoryToday Cain shot for a takedown in the 3rd round which would be his demise. Werdum locked up a guillotine & finished him. We had a new Undisputed Heavyweight Champion. Cain shot for a takedown in the 3rd round which would be his demise. Werdum locked up a guillotine & finished him. We had a new Undisputed Heavyweight Champion. https://t.co/Jk5KAyj83g

Initially expected to take place in late 2015, the rematch was then expected to headline the second pay-per-view of 2016, only for Velasquez to be forced out with a back injury.

The UFC pegged Stipe Miocic as a replacement – only for Werdum to then turn down the fight, also claiming that he had an injury.

Strangely, though, rather than simply booking Werdum vs. Velasquez at a later date, the promotion stuck with Werdum vs. Miocic for the title fight. Whether that was because they didn’t trust the former champ to be healthy is still a mystery, but given Velasquez's tendency to by injury prone, it wouldn't be surprising. Either way, Miocic knocked out Werdum in the eventual bout, becoming the new champion in the process.

A rematch between Werdum and Velasquez was eventually pursued at the back end of 2016, albeit without the title on the line, only for Velasquez to again withdraw.

With his MMA career ending entirely shortly after, it meant that the fans never got to see the rematch – leaving Velasquez’s fans to ponder what might’ve been.

#2. Holly Holm vs. Ronda Rousey – UFC bantamweight title

Everyone expected an immediate rematch between Holly Holm and Ronda Rousey, but it never happened

When Holly Holm produced one of the most memorable upsets of all time by knocking out Ronda Rousey to claim the UFC bantamweight title in late 2015, it didn’t take long – literally a matter of hours – before fans and observers began to discuss what might happen in the seemingly-inevitable rematch.

After all, given Rousey’s status as one of the promotion’s biggest drawing stars, as well as the massive attention given to Holm’s knockout win – which basically transcended the sport – moving in another direction made no sense.

ESPN MMA @espnmma



Holm was a big underdog against Rousey, who had never lost to that point in her career. Five years ago today, @HollyHolm shocked the world by knocking out Ronda Rousey with a picture-perfect head kick at UFC 193Holm was a big underdog against Rousey, who had never lost to that point in her career. Five years ago today, @HollyHolm shocked the world by knocking out Ronda Rousey with a picture-perfect head kick at UFC 193 ⚡️🌏Holm was a big underdog against Rousey, who had never lost to that point in her career. https://t.co/hE6iDqDmCQ

Despite clearly warranting a chance at reclaiming her title, Rousey instead went into a self-imposed exile that lasted just over a year.

By the time she returned, the title had been passed around like a hot potato, from Holm to Miesha Tate and then to Amanda Nunes, and so while she did receive an instant title shot, ‘Rowdy’ was faced with a very different foe and ended up being destroyed in the first round.

The loss triggered her to immediately retire from MMA full stop, meaning that all of the fans who wanted to see if she could correct the mistakes she made against Holm to avenge her loss were left feeling disappointed.

#1. Georges St-Pierre vs. Johny Hendricks – UFC welterweight title

Despite Dana White's best efforts, he was unable to book a rematch between Georges St-Pierre and Johny Hendricks

While most UFC fans were disappointed about missing out on the rematches previously mentioned on this list, Dana White himself seemed more annoyed than anyone else about his inability to book a second bout between Georges St-Pierre and Johny Hendricks.

The two men did battle for St-Pierre’s welterweight title in late 2013, and when the fight ended, it looked like Hendricks had probably done enough to dethrone the longtime champion. He seemingly won the second, third and fourth rounds.

However, the judges saw things differently, and awarded ‘GSP’ a controversial split decision victory, leaving ‘Bigg Rigg’ empty handed.

UFC @ufc



GSP and Johny Hendricks went the distance for the belt! #OnThisDay in 2013...GSP and Johny Hendricks went the distance for the belt! #OnThisDay in 2013... GSP and Johny Hendricks went the distance for the belt! 🏆 https://t.co/lZ2MXHv7pI

Naturally, everyone expected an immediate rematch to be booked, but St-Pierre then threw a curveball by announcing his intentions to step away from the sport entirely, although he never officially stated that he was retiring.

When it was time for the post-event press conference, White was apoplectic about St-Pierre’s decision, claiming that the Canadian owed both Hendricks and the fans the rematch, and accused him of attempting to hold the welterweight division up entirely.

Despite White’s best efforts, though, 'Rush' could not be convinced to stick around – and weeks after the fight, he relinquished his title and went on his planned hiatus.

Hendricks went onto claim the vacant title, but only held onto it for nine months before losing it to Robbie Lawler, and from there, his career spiraled downwards.

By the time St-Pierre returned four years later, there was no chance of a rematch with Hendricks, who coincidentally fought his last bout in the octagon at the same event that saw St-Pierre unseat Michael Bisping for the middleweight title.

Thankfully, White had long since moved on at that stage, but the fact that the fans never got to see a rematch between these two given their controversial first bout.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by micah.curtis85