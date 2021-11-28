5 UFC titles that could change hands in 2022

In 2021, we witnessed five undisputed UFC titles change hands. We've also seen a new champion crowned in the lightweight division and two fighters win interim gold.

The first title change of the year was a bizarre one when Aljamain Sterling won bantamweight gold from Petr Yan via DQ. We then saw three big knockouts from Francis Ngannou, Rose Namajunas and Charles Oliveira see each fighter claim gold.

At UFC 263, Brandon Moreno became the youngest champion in the UFC when he submitted Deiveson Figueiredo. After that, both Cyril Gane and Petr Yan were able to win interim gold in their respective divisions.

Lastly, we were able to see Glover Teixeira finally win the light heavyweight championship at the age of 42. 2022 promises more of these moments, but admittedly some titles are more likely to change hands than others.

Here are five titles that might change hands next year:

#5. UFC Welterweight Championship

Usman has successfully defended his belt 5 times

At first glance this may seem like an odd choice given how dominant Kamaru Usman has been as champion. However, looking ahead to 2022, there are a number of big challenges for him to face.

First up will likely be Leon Edwards, whose striking ability could prove a problem should Usman look to trade. However, given Usman has already beaten Edwards earlier in their UFC careers, one would imagine 'The Nigerian Nightmare' would be the favorite in the rematch.

Leon Edwards feels Usman's style has changed since they fought each other in 2015

Following that, Usman could be matched up with the undefeated Khamzat Chimaev, who has yet to display any weaknesses thus far. That fight has the potential to be Usman's toughest challenge to date.

'The Nigerian Nightmare' has destroyed the top level talent at 170 pounds. It would be interesting to see if the next generation of contenders are able to contend with the UFC welterweight champion.

