5 UFC welterweights who could end Khamzat Chimaev's winning streak

In 2021, Khamzat Chimaev proved he was more than just a hype train, rebounding from a tough spell away from the octagon with a dominant win at UFC 267. His record is now a perfect 10-0, and he looks set to terrorize the rest of the UFC's welterweight division.

Chimaev has hardly been touched during his four UFC bouts thus far, making it tough to envision him suffering a loss any time soon. Most expected Chimaev's bout with Li Jingliang to be his first tough fight in the octagon but that proved to be far from the case.

While Chimaev has now broken into the UFC's rankings at No.11, some could still argue that he is yet to face the true elite of the UFC's welterweight division.

That looks set to change very soon as one can only imagine Chimaev will be given a much tougher test next time out, given the manner of his win at UFC 267. While he may be outside the division's top 10, his next opponent will surely not be.

Here are five match-ups that could put Chimaev's winning streak in danger:

#5. Sean Brady

Brady is currently ranked #8 with a record of 15-0

Sean Brady and Khamzat Chimaev are the only two ranked fighters in the UFC welterweight division who still have an undefeated professional record. On top of this, Brady is ranked higher and has five more wins with a record of 15-0.

Brady has elite grappling skills that might just be able to rival those we have seen from Chimaev. Brady showed strength in the area in his recent bout with Michael Chiesa, a win made even more impressive given that he had struggled with some injuries prior to that fight.

With that being said, Chimaev would be a significantly bigger man in this potential fight. Chimaev is five inches taller and has a longer reach by three inches too.

While you would imagine Chimaev would be the favorite in a potential fight with Brady, given Brady is yet to suffer a single loss, perhaps he would once again find a way to win.

