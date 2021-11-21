5 undefeated UFC prospects who could fight for a title in 2022

Preserving an undefeated record in the UFC is no small feat. Winning a single fight in the world's top MMA organization is more than most fighters achieve so it is incredibly rare for a fighter to earn a title bout without a single loss on his record.

That is not to say that it doesn't happen. Khabib Nurmagomedov famously went several steps further, winning the belt and remaining undefeated throughout the entirety of his career.

There are several other MMA greats, however, who were not able to keep a spotless record all the way up to their first title shot. Jon Jones, Jose Aldo and Demetrious Johnson all had losses on their record before fighting for gold.

In today's UFC, there are no undefeated champions besides interim heavyweight champion Cyril Gane, whose record will come under enormous threat when he eventually faces Francis Ngannou for the undisputed belt.

With that being said, there are a number of undefeated contenders that have climbed up the rankings in 2021. Here are five fighters who might just be able to earn a title shot in 2022 whilst keeping their perfect records in tact:

#5. Bryce Mitchell

Mitchell is 14-0 and ranked #11 in the featherweight division

'Thug Nasty' Bryce Mitchell is currently the No.11-ranked fighter in the UFC's featherweight division. While he did suffer a loss on The Ultimate Fighter season 27, his professional record still stands at a perfect 14-0.

Mitchell is a dangerous submission specialist, tapping out nine of his opponents and eight of those within the first round. He's also a colorful character, famously requesting to fight in camo shorts and repeatedly mentioning how he enjoys eating squirrel meat in interviews.

While Mitchell is still some way from the title, he could only be two big wins away from making a case, particularly if Max Holloway decides not to pursue the belt. While the featherweight division boasts some big names, many of these stars are currently on losing streaks, leaving a lack of contenders at the top.

If Mitchell were to convincingly submit a top ten and then top five fighter in his next two bouts, he could quite conceivably be the next man up. While this may be unlikely, Mitchell does have great potential as the 27-year-old flashed in his rare twister submission victory over Matt Sayles in 2019.

