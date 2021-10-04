5 under-the-radar UFC fights to look forward to in October

October is now upon us and the UFC is set to present another four events before the month comes to an end.

While October is only set to feature one UFC pay-per-view, the four cards set to take place this month are full of excellent fights. There are several currently flying under the radar.

These fights all feature high-level prospects or contenders but, due to the presence of some huge title clashes, fans seem to be forgetting about them.

With that considered, here are five under-the-radar UFC fights to look forward to in October.

#5. Phil Hawes vs. Deron Winn – UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Rodriguez

Phil Hawes is one of the UFC middleweight division's best prospects

Due to open the main card of this weekend’s UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Rodriguez is a battle of two standout middleweight wrestlers.

Both Phil Hawes and Deron Winn are amongst the best prospects in the UFC right now at 185lbs. The winner of this one is very likely to progress up into the elite levels of the division in the near future.

Of the two, it’s probably fair to say that Hawes has been slightly more impressive. ‘Megatron’ made good on his second attempt on Dana White’s Contender Series last September by knocking out his opponent. He then quickly transitioned into the UFC with a brutal knockout win over Jacob Malkoun.

His next two fights saw him use his powerful wrestling game to grind out wins over Nassourdine Imavov and Kyle Daukaus. These are two highly talented fighters who are flying under the radar in their own right.

Whether or not Hawes can use his wrestling to good effect in this fight is a major question mark. ‘Megatron’ was an NCAA Division I All-American at Iowa State, but Winn is one of the more credentialed wrestlers in the UFC period. He competed internationally before transitioning into MMA.

While the protégé of Daniel Cormier has two losses to his name in the UFC, he looked strong in his last bout – a win over Antonio Arroyo – and has the takedowns and takedown defense to worry Hawes in this fight.

Add in the fact that, traditionally, clashes between high-level wrestlers often turn into stand-up brawls, and this clash should be one to watch this weekend.

