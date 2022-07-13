5 most violent knockouts in UFC history

Many elite strikers have competed in the UFC since its inception. As a result, fans have witnessed many spectacular knockouts over the years. Each era in the promotion's history has featured memorable knockouts across divisions that are still being talked about today.

Some recent examples include the knockouts wins by Jorge Masvidal and reigning women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko. They both gained a greater appreciation from fans following their devastating knockout victories over Ben Askren and Jessica Eye.

If history is an indicator, vicious knockout wins could lead to fighters having a much more lucrative career. It could earn a 'Performance of the Night' or 'Knockout of the Night' bonus. It could also lead to the fighter becoming a bigger pay-per-view draw. This list will look back at the five most violent knockouts in UFC history.

#5. Masvidal knocks out Ben Askren - UFC 239

Pickswise @Pickswise



On this day 3 years ago, Jorge Masvidal (+130 ML) connected with the flying knee on Ben Askren for the 5-second win



(via



THE FASTEST KO IN UFC HISTORYOn this day 3 years ago, Jorge Masvidal (+130 ML) connected with the flying knee on Ben Askren for the 5-second win(via @ufc THE FASTEST KO IN UFC HISTORY ⚡️On this day 3 years ago, Jorge Masvidal (+130 ML) connected with the flying knee on Ben Askren for the 5-second win(via @ufc) https://t.co/x3qQggSDRj

UFC 239 was a significant event in Jorge Masvidal's career. The MMA veteran was coming off an impressive knockout win over Darren Till, which snapped his two-fight losing skid.

He has bounced back-and-forth between lightweight and welterweight throughout his career and was getting back on track at 170lbs.

'Gamebred' was in for a tough test against former Bellator and ONE welterweight champion Ben Askren. The former Olympic wrestler had an unbeaten record and was on the verge of earning a title shot. It was no secret what 'Funky's gameplan would be against Masvidal. He was going to use his wrestling to take the fight to the ground.

But Masvidal had other plans and wasted no time in finishing Askren. He charged at his opponent, and as 'Funky' ducked his head for a takedown, 'Gamebred' connected with a flying-knee. Askren was immediately knocked out and Masvidal followed up with ground strikes. The fight lasted only 5 seconds and set the record for the fastest knockout in the promotion's history.

#4. Dan Henderson knocks out Michael Bisping - UFC 100

JReal @BloodyCanvasJon



#UFC

11 years ago today, Dan Henderson destroyed Michael Bisping at UFC 100 11 years ago today, Dan Henderson destroyed Michael Bisping at UFC 100#UFC https://t.co/U4aWcFpWoH

UFC 100 was one of the biggest turning points in the promotion's history. The event featured their biggest pay-per-view draws in the main event, a co-main event, and a loaded fight card. Among those fights was a grudge match between Dan Henderson and Michael Bisping.

The two had served as coaches on TUF season 9 and were looking to settle the score in the octagon.'The Count' came into the fights unbeaten following his move to 185lbs. He had spent his career to that point fighting at light heacyweight even after winning TUF. Since making his middleweight debut in 2007, Bisping had been an undefeated 3-0 in his middleweight bouts.

'Hendo', known for his powerful right hook, showcased his power with an incredible knockout win. It was an 'H-Bomb' for the ages as he landed the right hook that knocked Bisping out. Henderson even continued with a devastating ground strike before the referee stopped the bout.

#3. Francis Ngannou knocks out Alistair Overeem - UFC 218

Spinnin Backfist @SpinninBackfist Francis Ngannou vs Alistair Overeem



4 years ago Francis Ngannou vs Alistair Overeem4 years ago https://t.co/PsQBhLnKp9

Reigning UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou had a meteoric rise up the rankings. He became a feared striker with his devastating power and quick finishes and was a star from the get go.

After a quick first-round knockout win against former heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski, Ngannou faced his toughest test.

'The Predator' matched up with former Strikeforce heavyweight champion Alistair Overeem. He had never before fought an elite-level striker of Overeem's quality, so this was his toughest test. Overbeem had made a career of finishing opponents and came into the fight following back-to-back wins over Mark Hunt and Fabricio Werdum.

It was a rough night for 'The Demolition Man' as Ngannou was clearly one-step ahead. During an exchange, Overeem ducked and got caught with a powerful left-uppercut from 'The Predator.' The knockout was violent as 'The Demoliton Man's head snapped back and Ngannou followed up with a ground strike. It was a significant win as it earned 'The Predator' a title shot.

#2. UFC middleweight Uriah Hall knocks out Adam Cella - TUF 17

Xavi @xaavifc The Ultimate Fighter 17 Uriah Hall vs Adam Cella The Ultimate Fighter 17 Uriah Hall vs Adam Cella https://t.co/SwZgneVY5w

The Ultimate Fighter has helped introduce fans to some of the UFC's future stars. Many Hall of Famers got their start on the show and have even become champions in the promotion. Uriah Hall was one of the fighters that broke out and earned a reputation following his stint on TUF.

In season 17, Hall matched up with Team Jones middleweight Adam Cella in the elimination round. Cella did well by taking a more aggressive approach at the start of the round. But wasn't able to land a powerful strike and get Hall to second-guess himself. Despite holding his own against a superior striker, Cella was outmatched.

At 4:55 of the first round, Hall ended the fight in spectacular fashion. He landed a perfect spinning-backfist that dropped Cella and immediately knocked him out. The aftermath was terrifying as all the fighters and even Hall himself were in shock and disbelief.

#1. Gary Goodridge knocks out Paul Herrera - UFC 8: David vs. Goliath

Despite a 4-4 record in the UFC, Gary Goodridge's tenure in the promotion is still fondly remembered. He has one of the greatest knockouts in the promotion's history and arguably the most violent. What made the knockout so impressive is that it was both his promotional debut and MMA debut.

Goodridge fought Paul Herrera in the opening round of that night's tournament. The fight quickly ended as Herrera shot for a takedown during which 'Big Daddy' caught him and reversed position. He transitioned to a crucifix position and then landed many viscious elbows that knocked Herrera out.

While speaking with Bloody Elbow, the Canadian reflected on his 13-seond knockout win. He mentioned that preparation was key in his win. Goodridge mentioned that his corner noticed Herrera working on the same fireman's carry multiple times.

"Even when I wasn't event there, my corner was there saying, 'hes going to shoot and he is going to fireman's carry.' So, we spent all night in my hotel room learning how to combat the fireman's carry so that i didn't look like an idiot. " Gary Goodridge on his knockout win over Paul Herrera.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far