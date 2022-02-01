5 ways UFC president Dana White impacted pro sports during the pandemic

UFC president Dana White has done an excellent job in navigating the promotion’s schedule during the COVID-19 pandemic. It has been a difficult time for professional and amateur sports leagues globally, however, he has been successful so far. Despite being heavily criticized for his plans to continue events; it was worth the risk because his plans paid off.

White essentially created a blueprint for the safe resumption of sports and live events. At the beginning of the pandemic, the promotion was forced to cancel and postpone many events. However, it would be short-lived compared to what other sports leagues went through.

Both the NBA and NHL not only postponed their playoffs, but they also postponed the start of the following regular season. In addition, the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics were both postponed to 2021.

However, as a result of White’s persistence, the promotion was able to find a solution and still profit under difficult circumstances. This list will look at 5 ways Dana White impacted professional sports during the pandemic.

#5. Testing for all UFC fighters and staff involved in an event

One of the ways UFC president Dana White impacted pro sports was with COVID testing for everybody involved in an event. In order to ensure the safety of all fighters, cornermen, and staff involved, the promotion introduced mandatory COVID testing protocols.

This was groundbreaking because the promotion was monitoring their athletes as well as contact tracing. The testing was significant because it allowed the promotion to run their events smoothly. In the event of a fighter testing positive, they would quarantine and alternative plans would be made for a given fight.

The testing wasn’t cheap as White revealed to TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter that the promotion spent approximately $17 million. To put this in perspective, this was done early in the pandemic when testing wasn’t so widely available. By investing in the safety of fighters and staff, the promotion provided a framework that other sports leagues could follow.

