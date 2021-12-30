The UFC welterweight division has been the sight of some of the biggest fights of the year.

Reigning UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman had three successful title defenses in 2021. He defeated former training partner Gilbert Burns and had an unbelievable knockout win over Jorge Masvidal at UFC 261. Usman then defeated his rival Colby Covington in front of a sold-out Madison Square Garden at UFC 268.

Looking at the landscape of the welterweight division, there are plenty of exciting matchups that can be made. A few fighters climbed the ranks at 170lbs and 2022 could also see some big names move into the division.

One of the questions the promotion will need to address is who receives the next title shot against Usman. There are also existing rivalries that could finally be settled in the octagon in the new year. This list will look at 5 welterweight fights the UFC should book in 2022.

#5. Former UFC title-challenger Gilbert Burns vs. Vicente Luque

Gilbert Burns is in an interesting position at welterweight. He challenged his former training partner Usman for the UFC welterweight championship earlier this year at UFC 258. Burns rocked Usman early on, but the champion ended up recovering and retained his title by third round TKO.

'Durinho' then bounced back from the loss by defeating Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson at UFC 264. Although Burns defeated Thompson, it most likely won’t be enough to warrant a rematch with Usman. With that in mind, fighting 'The Silent Assassin' next would make sense.

Vicente Luque has risen up the welterweight ranks with his four-fight winning streak. He won both of his fights this year with the D’Arce choke. He defeated former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley at UFC 260 and former TUF winner Michael Chiesa at UFC 265. A bout between Burns and Luque could put the winner one step closer to a title shot.

