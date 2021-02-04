50 Cent height and weight: What's the size difference between Floyd Mayweather and the rapper?

Floyd "Money" Mayweather made a post to his Instagram account saying that he would be open to fighting American rapper 50 Cent in an exhibition boxing match at the end of 2021.

According to Mayweather, 50 Cent "would like to fight," but claimed that the legendary boxer would be "too small" for him. Since retiring from professional boxing in 2017, Mayweather is focusing on exhibition bouts.

Mayweather is going to fight internet celebrity turned professional boxer Logan Paul at some point in 2021. The bout was supposed to happen on February 20, but it was postponed.

In the same post where Mayweather calls out the rapper 50 Cent, "Money" also declared that he would be interested in fighting Jake Paul - Logan's younger brother. But only if the YouTuber can go past former UFC welterweight Ben Askren in their upcoming boxing match.

"This year, I will focus on several exhibitions. I will have an exhibition in Tokyo, Japan again. Of course, the one with Logan Paul and I; and if Jake Paul can get past his next opponent Ben Askren, I will have an exhibition with him as well. I also heard that 50 Cent would fight me but claims I'm too small. If he wants to lace up at the end of the year, we can do an exhibition then. I don't care about weight class with any of these guys. The Paul brothers will make great money with the events, but with 50 Cent, it has to be 'Winner Take All,'" wrote Floyd Mayweather.

50 Cent then answered Mayweather in a Twitter post. This was the rapper's provocation directed at "Money":

"The fight is off because Floyd can't read two paragraphs of my New York Times best-seller (Hustle Harder Hustle Smarter)," wrote 50 Cent.

But if what Mayweather said is true and 50 Cent actually said that the boxer would be "too small" to fight him, is that actually the case?

50 Cent Weight

It is uncertain what is 50 Cent's weight. According to the website celebheights.com, the rapper offered two answers to that question. In an interview with Hot97, 50 Cent declared that he weighed 205 pounds (93 kg). However, there is another quote from 2013 attributed to the rapper where he alleges a different weight.

"When I'm 198 pounds, everybody's girlfriend likes me. Technically, I'd be obese at that point, but it's muscle mass," said 50 Cent.

On the other hand, Floyd Mayweather is much lighter, weighing only 150 pounds (68 kg).

50 Cent Height

50 Cent's height is also disputable. While celebheights.com claims that the American rapper stands tall at 5 ft 11 (180 cm), 50 Cent himself declares that he is 6 ft 1 (185 cm). In contrast, Floyd Mayweather measures in 5 ft 7 (173cm).

So yes, there is a size discrepancy between the two. But in a boxing fight, there can only really be one winner.