"60 percent of my salary is already gone"- When Jared Cannonier kept it real about his financial status

Jared Cannonier is one of the leading contenders in the UFC middleweight division. A few years back, he came out in public and revealed his financial state to the fans after winning a fight.

Currently ranked No. 7 in the division, the 40-year-old is still going strong inside the octagon. He made an impressive return to winning ways by defeating Gregory Rodrigues at UFC Vegas 102. 'The Killa Gorilla' was sliding on consecutive losses at the hands of Nassourdine Imavov and Caio Borralho while walking into the fight against Rodrigues.

In 2021, when he had a total of 18 fights under his belt, Cannonier took on Kelvin Gastelum at UFC Vegas 34. After winning the bout, he revealed his financial condition in his post-fight interview to Daniel Cormier.

"We owe money to people after these fights. After this win 60% of my money is already gone. Between the gym, management, taxes...on top of that I got bills, credit cards, I've got kids, two houses, car payments. That money goes. Money doesn't last forever."

Cannonier has come a long way since then. He has beaten names like Derek Brunson, Sean Strickland, Marvin Vettori and Rodrigues.

When Jared Cannonier dumped the idea of a potential showdown with Khamzat Chimaev

Jared Cannonier squared off against Marvin Vettori in 2023 and defeated him by a unanimous decision. Before outclassing Vettori, Cannonier had secured a split-decision victory over Sean Strickland.

When the 40-year-old American fighter was asked about a potential fight with Khamzat Chimaev in the middleweight division, 'The Killa Gorilla' instead desired to fight someone ahead of him in the rankings. 'Borz' was competing in the welterweight division at that time and was contemplating switching to the middleweight division.

"I don't know, he's not even ranked in middleweight is he?... I know he is popular, everybody wants to see him do his thing and stuff like that, if they call me and say, 'Hey Khamzat for contender's match' that's a yes.

Watch Jared Cannonier's comments on Khamzat Chimaev below (3:04):

