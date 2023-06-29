"A brilliant mind" - Elon Musk gets showered with praise after Andrew Tate calls SpaceX CEO "Top E"

Andrew Tate recently praised Elon Musk as a true hero for the betterment of humanity.

Musk, a well-known personality in the realms of space science and technology, has received considerable praise for his innovative achievements. With a large fanbase and international recognition, The SpaceX CEO has become an inspirational figure for many.

During a recent installment of the podcast 'Emergency Meeting', Andrew Tate and his YouTuber friend Adin Ross expressed their deep respect for Elon Musk, labeling him as a hero. 'Cobra' fervently defended Musk against critics and skeptics.

While reacting to a clip, Tate referred to the Twitter owner as 'Top E', reminiscent of his own moniker 'Top G'.

Tate's tweet sparked a wave of praise for Musk.

One fan said, "Nearly on your level". Similarly, another social media user added, "E comes before the G". Moreover, one fan stated, "We love Elon here". Another admirer described Musk as a bright intellect "@elonmusk is a brilliant mind!". Likewise, another fan remarked, "@elonmusk is a G"

Another fan commented, "Fu*k all the money, how can you say anything bad about someone who is trying their hardest to change the world". Others wished to witness a meeting between Andrew Tate and Elon Musk. They said, "This collab would be excellent". Another fan recommended the idea of a podcast between Joe Rogan, Tate, and Musk, "Elon and Andrew on Joe Rogan podcast at the same time?"

Andrew Tate is eager to train Elon Musk for a cage match with Mark Zuckerberg

Elon Musk recently issued a challenge to Mark Zuckerberg after the Meta CEO unveiled a new Twitter alternative named Threads. Musk humorously proposed a cage fight between himself and Zuckerberg.

Andrew Tate, despite facing legal troubles related to charges of human trafficking and sexual assault, turned to Twitter to offer his kickboxing skills to Elon Musk in a hypothetical fight.

Tate drew attention to his personal grievances with the Meta CEO, citing his Facebook suspension for supposedly spreading vaccine misinformation. 'Cobra' mentioned that the conflict may be an opportunity for him to reclaim his sense of honor:

"Meta banned me everywhere for telling the truth about vaccines. But now we can restore honour with a strike at the enemy clan's leader. I will train you @elonmusk You will not lose."

