"A little bit over the hill at this point" - UFC lightweight Michael Chandler gives his prediction for the Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort fight 

UFC lightweight Michael Chandler made his prediction for the Triller Fight Club Card's main event between Evander Holyfield and Vitor Belfort.

'Iron' was spotted in Florida as he stopped by to give a quick prediction for the highly anticipated cross-over main event between two veterans of their respective sports.

The former Bellator lightweight champion picked fellow MMA fighter Vitor Belfort to beat Evander Holyfield.

"...When you look back at how dominant and how awesome to watch Evander Holyfield was over the years, so exciting, so explosive, so dynamic! But a little bit over the hill at this point" commented Michael Chandler.

Evander Holyfield will step inside the squared circle at the age of 58 after his last fight against Brian Nielsen in 2011. 'The Real Deal' is the first and only four-time world heavyweight boxing champion to have unified the WBA, WBC, and IBF titles.

"I don't think we're gonna see a knockout, I think we're gonna see a decision, but a pretty one-sided decision in Vitor's way."

Meanwhile, Vitor Belfort, a veteran UFC and MMA fighter, will step in only his second professional boxing fight. 'The Phenom' fought once previously, back in 2006 in Brazil, as he secured KO victory in his boxing debut.

With Oscar De La Hoya out, Evander Holyfield is stepping in to fight Vitor Belfort.



If the California commission won’t approve the #HolyfieldBelfort fight, the entire card could move to another state. (via @MikeCoppinger) pic.twitter.com/7spbhUt5UD — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) September 3, 2021

The two veterans will battle each other in an eight-round main event live on Triller's latest pay-per-view. The card's co-main event will feature Anderson 'The Spider' Silva fighting Tito Ortiz.

Michael Chandler picked Anderson Silva to decisively beat Tito Ortiz in the co-main event

Michael Chandler picked 'The Spider' to overwhelm Tito Ortiz when the two finally take center stage inside the boxing ring in the co-main event.

"Man, I think both guys are legends, both guys are fun to watch. I think Anderson Silva is a little bit more dynamic, he got little bit more tools in the tool box. Obviously, what you saw with Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., he looked great in that fight so I have to go with Anderson Silva bu decision. Pretty one sided decision."

Also Read

Watch 'Iron' Michael Chandler's full prediction video below:

.@MikeChandlerMMA stopped by for a quick preview of tonight's #TillerFightClub and his own fight against Justin Gaethje at #UFC268 pic.twitter.com/QAYxdmESZL — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) September 12, 2021

Tap out to the intensity of our daily MMA coverage by following our FB page!

Edited by Avinash Tewari