When was Evander Holyfield's last fight?

Evander Holyfield's last fight was against Brian Nielsen on May 7, 2011. Holyfield won via TKO in the 10th round.

Evander Holyfield competed professionally between 1984 and 2011. He reigned as the undisputed cruiserweight champion in the 1980s and heavyweight champion in the early 1990s. 'The Real Deal' is the first and only four-time world heavyweight boxing champion to have unified the WBA, WBC and IBF titles.

On this date in 1996, Evander Holyfield earned a TKO against Mike Tyson in their first of two heavyweight title fights 🥊 pic.twitter.com/5LrhEYbSkU — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) November 9, 2020

Brian Nielsen is the most famous heavyweight boxer in Denmark's history. During the fight, 'The Real Deal' pressured the Dane onto the ropes. Holyfield then successfully landed strong jabs and hooks, knocking Nielsen down in the third round. After an intense contest, Holyfield cornered the Dane and battered him with combinations, eventually leading to a stoppage.

Watch the Evander Holyfield vs. Brian Nielsen fight highlights below:

The 58-year-old is now eyeing a return to the boxing ring. He is scheduled to face UFC veteran Vitor Belfort. Holyfield replaced Oscar De La Hoya after 'The Golden Boy' was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19.

Here are the odds for Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort:



Evander Holyfield -140 (5/7)

Vitor Belfort +110 (11/10)



(odds via @betonline_ag) 🥊 pic.twitter.com/KKSchlqaeA — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) September 7, 2021

The fight has been officially sanctioned as a professional boxing match by the Florida State Athletic Commission. It will mark the 57th professional bout of Evander Holyfield's career.

Evander Holyfield recently addressed rumors surrounding a potential bout with Mike Tyson

While on ESPN MMA, Evander Holyfield spoke about a potential trilogy fight against Mike Tyson. He said:

"Well, I think at some point in time you probably will [see the trilogy fight] if the right people put on the show."

Evander Holyfield fought Mike Tyson twice in his career. He was victorious on both occasions.

The second fight between the two fierce rivals is still one of the most controversial and talked-about contests in boxing history. Tyson infamously bit Holyfield's ear. After an initial warning from the referee, 'Iron Mike' repeated the action, leading to his disqualification from the bout.

Watch 'The Real Deal' talk about a potential bout with Mike Tyson below:

Also Read

Tap out to the intensity of our daily MMA coverage by following our FB page!

Edited by Utathya Ghosh