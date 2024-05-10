"A few people have made the same similarity" - When George Kambosos Jr. saw shades of Jose Aldo vs. Conor McGregor in his then-upcoming fight

  • home icon
By Ujwal Jain
Modified May 10, 2024 14:06 GMT
When George Kambosos Jr. (left) likened his then upcoming fight to Conor McGregor (middle) vs. Jose Aldo (right) [Images courtesy of @georgekambososjr @josealdojunioroficial and @thenotoriousmma on Instagram]
George Kambosos Jr. once likened one of his upcoming fights to Conor McGregor vs. Jose Aldo. For context, at UFC 194, the then-rising star McGregor vehemently knocked out the then-pound-for-pound king Aldo to capture his maiden UFC title.

During an interview with Lightkeeper Promotions in the lead-up to his fight against former unified lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez in 2021, 'Ferocious' claimed that many were comparing his fight to that of McGregor vs. Aldo. He said:

"We talked about how hard my journey is. You make reference of the McGregor vs. Aldo fight. You know I see similarities as well in that fight to this. And a few people have made the same similarity, where when a fighter is on a roll, like I am right now, the focus and the hunger, and I have not stopped. The fight has been postponed, been stopped many times, not my fault. I was always there, day in, day out ready to fight."

Catch George Kambosos Jr.'s comments below:

youtube-cover

Suffice it to say that Kambosos Jr.'s comparison struck true. 'Ferocious' edged out Lopez via a split decision at Madison Square Garden, capturing the unified lightweight titles.

Catch George Kambosos Jr. vs. Teofimo Lopez below:

youtube-cover

Unfortunately, however, the 30-year-old's fortunes did not last. He lost his belts to former undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney in his very next outing.

Kambosos Jr. will be next seen in a lightweight title clash against Vasiliy Lomachenko on May 12 at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia.

George Kambosos Jr. "very confident" he is going to beat Vasiliy Lomachenko

With his fight against Vasiliy Lomachenko edging close, Geroge Kambosos Jr. is as confident as ever about his victory.

Speaking to Sporting New Australia, 'Ferocious' claimed that he is miles ahead of the best version of his opponent. The former champion elaborated saying:

"If he brings his best, the style that he always fights and I bring my best and what I bring to the table now, I can't see how he can beat me... I feel like there are a lot of holes there, a lot of ways I can use my attributes to be able to beat him. He is a great fighter, I'm a great fighter. Two warriors, but it's the perfect fight, a fight that I've been chasing for a long time. Styles make fights and on May 12, I'm very confident we are going to win this fight."

Catch George Kambosos Jr.'s comments below (1:02):

youtube-cover

However, oddsmakers don't share 'Ferocious's' sentiment. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Lomachenko is a -700 prohibitive favorite over the Australian (+475 underdog) for the fight.

