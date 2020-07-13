There's a famous saying that goes "If it doesn't make dollars.... it doesn't make sense". Cross promotions play on the ultimate fans' dreams of what-ifs.

For quite some time fans of the UFC and Bellator have in their minds played out that imaginable thought. Now the likelihood of that ever happening is slim to none. But it's gotten to the point where fighters themselves are getting into the action more than ever before.

If not for one hugely massive backfire on him, Dana White might be willing to partake in this. After all, he did cross-promote with Al Haymon and Floyd Mayweather on the Conor McGregor fight. And that set all types of record numbers. So despite him saying he won't cross-promote, he will if it's worth it. Just need that true magical match up.

What set him off on this sour track about ever doing stuff like this is being burned by PRIDE. In theory, it should have been a great back and forth relationship. But the fumbling of the Chuck Liddell deal hardened Dana big time. Until of course Conor and Floyd type numbers came into the picture.

Say what you will about the judging, but it goes into the books as a win for Alexander Volkanovski again against Max Holloway. So "The Great" has disposed of the 2 greatest featherweight champions in his last 3 fights. And the 19 fight winning streak he's on is impressive. The last 9 coming in the UFC.

And his hands are full in his division still. He has Zabit Magomedsharipov breathing down his neck. Brian Ortega and "The Korean Zombie" are right there too. If Calvin Katter can defeat Dan Ige this week, add him to the list. Jeremy Stephens is always in the conversation. Plus Henry Cejudo although retired, likes to keep his name in the pool too.

But now he's getting attention from another organization. One half of Bellator's Pitbull Brothers; Patricio Freire wants him now. It would be one of the more interesting champion versus champion fights that could happen.

However, Patricio Freire once the company restarts from their Covid-19 layoff has to deal with a murderer's row of competition in their featherweight grand prix. And there are others like Tywan Claxton and Aaron Pico not even in it.

Patricio Freire calls for a champion vs champion matchup

But Freire took to social media to bring up something that has come up time and again. The Ali Act, and it's needed for it.

We need the Ali Act for MMA. I could fight one of these guys, Champion vs Champion. That's what MMA fans want to see. — Patricio Freire (@PatricioPitbull) July 12, 2020

He then challenged the UFC president, along with his leader, Scott Coker to make a fight between Freire and Volkanovski happen.

Now does this happen? Probably not. Should it happen? Not really. Would it be fun if it did? Absolutely. Freire's are workhorses that diehards and insiders know well. And he wouldn't take a backward step either, and his gas tank is a little better than Alex's is.