"Absolute beast" - Fans already expecting Stamp Fairtex to retain atomweight MMA throne at ONE 167 against Denice Zamboanga

Fight fans have already made up their minds about ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex's chances of retaining her crown against Denice Zamboanga at ONE 167. The Thai superstar has won the hearts of every MMA fan out there with her infectious charisma, warrior spirit, and unmatched work ethic.

With only a few more weeks left until her first world title defense against former Fairtex Training Center stablemate 'The Menace', the fans cannot imagine any other winner than Stamp after watching her translate training into pure mauling against Jihin Radzuan.

The Instagram reel above immediately sparked a reaction online, with one fan describing the Thai superstar as an "absolute beast."

Indeed, the atomweight MMA queen is on the brink of extending her reign as an MMA world champion, after capturing the vacant crown against South Korean veteran Ham Seo Hee by knockout last September.

Anyone who knows her rags-to-riches story and her arduous travail to the top, including fans and pundits, wants to see her hold on to the belt for as long as she can, starting with a victory against Zamboanga.

ONE 167 goes down on June 7 at Impact Arena and will air live and for free in North America with a Prime Video subscription.

"I think she made the right decision to leave" - Stamp Fairtex supports Denice Zamboanga's decision to leave their Fairtex gym a few years ago

Although they remain good friends despite being MMA rivals, Stamp Fairtex believes that Denice Zamboanga's decision to leave their gym was the best thing she could've done for her career.

The two former teammates used to train together at the Fairtex Training Center in Thailand before the pandemic of 2020 hit the world. While they were together, there was always the possibility of meeting each other in the MMA ring since they were both making their rise in the top rankings.

To seek better career opportunities, Zamboanga decided to leave Fairtex for good - a decision Stamp wholeheartedly supported. Speaking to ONE, Stamp enlightened the fans with the following explanation:

"I think to pursue her goal and her dream of becoming the first Filipina world champion, I think she made the right decision to leave Fairtex, because if she didn't, we wouldn't be able to face each other."