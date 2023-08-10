"Absolute magic" - Conor McGregor lavishes praise on Anthony Joshua and promoter Eddie Hearn after gifting AJ ahead of Robert Helenius fight

Conor McGregor shared a lot of praise for heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua and promoter Eddie Hearn and even sent a special gift ahead of his bout with Robert Helenius.

Forged Strout posted a video to their Twitter page, which shows that moment when the heavyweight boxer received a surprise gift that was sent to him from the former two-division UFC champion.

The Irishman gifted him a can of the Forged Irish Strout in the packaging, so It will most likely be something that Joshua enjoys after his fight. 'AJ' was thankful for the gift and shared a message for 'The Notorious', saying:

"Listen, just be happy, seem happy, and that's what matters in life at the end of the day. Respect to you [interviewer] as well for coming out here...And when I'm out in Ireland one day, I'll visit the pub but I want drinks for free though [laughs]."

Conor McGregor saw the video along with the tweet and reposted it for his followers. He applauded Anthony Joshua and Eddie Hearn and mentioned that he is eagerly anticipating watching him fight this weekend.

'The Mystic Mac' wrote:

"This man @anthonyjoshua is the definition of class, quality, and loyalty! What him and @EddieHearn have built is just absolute magic! I cannot wait to witness AJ Powerhouse do work this weekend and live from ringside! Wow! Honored! Let’s go! @ForgedStout @MatchroomBoxing"

It will be interesting to see whether Conor McGregor's gift will be a good luck charm for 'AJ' as he looks to extend his winning streak to two consecutive wins.

Dana White sounds off on handling of Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler coach's challenge on TUF

Dana White sounded off on the production team for The Ultimate Fighter as he was not happy for how the coach's challenge between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler was handled.

The TUF coach's challenge saw both fighters get into an ice bath and compete in trivia. While speaking to The Mac Life, the UFC president mentioned that he was upset that both fighters were put in a dangerous situation because of the temperatures.

He said:

"These guys [Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler] did this thing for almost 30 minutes. Dangerous, stupid, irresponsible, and just completely fu**ing ridiculous on part of the production crew that handled the coaches challenge. I was literally fu**ing pi*sed off about [it]. Yeah, disgusting, won't happen again."