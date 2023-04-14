Ahmed Mujtaba training with ‘a pack of lions’ at AKA in preparation for Sage Northcutt

Ahmed Mujtaba is getting help from some of the best fighters in the world before he steps inside the circle on May 5.

‘Wolverine’ will look for not just his third-straight win at ONE Fight Night 10, but the biggest win of his career as he meets returning fan favorite ‘Super’ Sage Northcutt. Preparing to do battle at the 1stBank Center in Colorado, Ahmed Mujtaba revealed that he has already arrived in the States well ahead of his high-stakes scrap and is getting some guidance from a plethora of American Kickboxing Academy standouts:

“It’s already been a week since I’ve been in the U.S. I’ve started training back in AKA, so it’s going good... The training is going well. AKA is one of the top gyms in the world that have made really good champions. So, I’m under good management, under good coaches, and under good guys who are fighting for other promotions. In other words, I’m working with a pack of lions.”

Ahmed Mujtaba is coming off two big wins against Rahul Raju and Abraao Amorim, improving his overall record to 11-2. The Pakistani mixed martial arts champion has looked nothing short of impressive dating back to his ONE Championship debut all the way back in 2016, but he will face an uphill battle when he steps inside the circle with multi-time karate world champion Sage Northcutt.

Four years removed from his first appearance with the promotion, ‘Super’ Sage Northcutt is ready to resume his combat sports career, and it all starts in the ‘Mile High City’ on May 5.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 10 live and for free in U.S. primetime.

