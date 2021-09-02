Al Iaquinta says the UFC announced his fight without him signing the contract

While fight announcements are often a matter of celebration, Al Iaquinta was recently faced with an unprecedented situation regarding his next bout. Iaquinta has admitted that the UFC had announced his upcoming fight at UFC 268 against Bobby Green before he had the opportunity to sign the contract.

While in conversation with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Iaquinta opened up about the UFC jumping the gun and announcing the fight before the formalities were completed.

“I was watching the fights on Saturday and I fell asleep watching them,” Iaquinta said. “I woke up and looked at my phone and I had 9,000 messages — Instagram this and Twitter that. I’m like, ‘What the hell is going on?’ And then I’m seeing they announced the fight. I was like, ‘What the f*ck? I haven’t signed a contract yet'," exclaimed Al Iaquinta.

Catch the entire segment with Ariel Helwani and Al Iaquinta right here:

Al Iaquinta excited to fight a veteran in Bobby Green

Al Iaquinta and Bobby Green were initially slated to butt heads back in 2015. However, the fight failed to materialize as Green suffered an ACL injury. Years after their initial stint in the octagon, the UFC came through and offered Iaquinta the opportunity to test himself against one of the veterans of the sport.

The event is set to go down on November 6th in the world famous Madison Square Garden in New York, which happens to be Al Iaquinta's backyard.

Iaquinta currently finds himself in a downward spiral of sorts. Having lost 2 fights on the trot and only having one two fights out of his last five, Al Iaquinta will hope to turn around his fortune in the fight against Green. Bobby Green, on the other hand, is also coming off of two consecutive losses.

Excited to go toe-to-toe with a fighter of Bobby Green's pedigree, Al Iaquinta will be hoping to turn the tables on his fortune and find his way back to winning ways. Will the contractual issues with the UFC derail his attempts at notching up an elusive win? Only time will tell.

