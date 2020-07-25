Alexander Gustafsson is the greatest fighter to not hold a UFC Title (Opinion)

Alexander Gustafsson makes his much-anticipated Octagon return on UFC Fight Island 3. The former UFC Light Heavyweight will make his Heavyweight debut against the former champion, Fabricio Werdum.

Alexander Gustafsson announced retirement from the sport following his loss to Anthony Smith on UFC Fight Night 153. Even if Gustafsson had stayed retired he could have left a meaningful legacy behind him. However, a rejuvenated Gustafsson is back at it again to achieve his unfinished goal, which is to become the UFC champion.

When we talk about the pioneers of MMA or the greatest fighters to grace the Octagon, names such as Georges St Pierre, Jon Jones, and Khabib Nurmagomedov come to the mind. However, there are fighters such as Alexander Gustafsson who never got to touch the UFC gold despite having a legendary career.

Alexander Gustafsson pushed Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier to the limit

When Jon Jones was on a path of absolute domination, running through all the light heavyweight legends, Alexader Gustafsson showed us that 'Bones' is anything but invincible. Many fans even thought that Gustafsson won the first fight against Jones.

'The Mauler' would not go away after the defeat from Jones as he would climb his way to the top of the light heavyweight division once again to face Daniel Cormier for the title. Unfortunately, Gustafsson failed once again to capture the UFC Light Heavyweight Title.

UFC 232 Jones v Gustafsson 2

Jon Jones is widely considered the greatest Light Heavyweight of all time while an argument can be made for Daniel Cormier to be named as the greatest Heavyweight of all time. And Alexander Gustafsson losing to them via split decision just shows the level of skillsets he brings to the table.

Alexander Gustafsson destroyed Glover Teixeira, who completely outclassed Anthony Smith in his last fight. He also has a win over Jan Blachowicz who might be next for the title shot against Jon Jones.

With a resume like that, how could one not consider Alexander Gustafsson the greatest fighter to never hold a UFC title? Now there are some legends who have not to hold the UFC title as well such Dan Henderson, Joseph Benavidez, Urijah Faber, and the list goes on. However, the level of competition that Gustafsson has fought and the way he has held his own against the likes of Jones and Cormier, it is hard to not call him an icon of the light heavyweight division.