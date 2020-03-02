Alexander Hernandez vs Islam Makhachev in the works for UFC 249

Islam Makhachev

According to a report from MMA Junkie, an exciting Lightweight bout could be added to the upcoming UFC 249 card featuring Alexander Hernandez in action against Islam Makhachev. The initial report has also suggested that both fighters have verbally agreed to compete at the event.

Hernandez vs Makhachev to be added to UFC 249

Alexander Hernandez last fought in the UFC back in July of 2019 in a winning effort against Francisco Trinaldo at UFC on ESPN 4 but not without controversy, as 11 out of 13 media outlets scored the bout in favor of Trinaldo following the split decision victory for the former.

Hernandez could be on his way to compete at the UFC 249 card in Brooklyn against Islam Makhachev, who last fought in the Octagon against Davi Ramos, and is undefeated in the UFC for almost five years now.

As of now, the UFC is yet to confirm the bout between Hernandez and Makhachev, but it could be a matter of days before the fight gets added to the UFC 249 card.

When is UFC 249?

UFC 249 is scheduled for 18th April 2020 and the event will take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The card will be headlined by Makachev's training partner Khabib Nurmagomedov, who will be defending the UFC Lightweight Championship against Tony Ferguson in the main event.