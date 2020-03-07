Alexander Hernandez vs Islam Makhachev officially confirmed for UFC 249

Alexander Hernandez returns at UFC 249 (Image Courtesy: UFC)

Fight fans around the globe are currently set for another historic UFC pay-per-view this weekend in the form of UFC 248. However, the UFC is already in preparation for another big event in UFC 249 and the promotion has confirmed another exciting Lightweight bout featuring Alexander Hernandez and Islam Makhachev.

Alexander Hernandez vs Islam Makhachev set for UFC 249

Since winning his last fight in the UFC back in July of 2019, Alexander Hernandez is set to make his return to the Octagon in April, as he aims for a big win over Islam Makhachev.

Makhachev, who has been undefeated in the UFC for almost four years now, will be sharing the UFC 249 card alongside another undefeated fighter in the form of Khabib Nurmagomedov, who is also the training partner of Makhachev.

An initial report had suggested that both Hernandez and Makhachev had verbally agreed to a fight against each other, however, the UFC has officially confirmed the bout for UFC 249.

Here is the official announcement made by the UFC:

When is UFC 249?

UFC 249 is scheduled for 18th April, 2020 and will be headlined by the returning Khabib Nurmagomedov, as 'The Eagle' prepares for his next defense of the UFC Lightweight Championship against Tony Ferguson.

UFC 249 will also feature the likes of Rose Namajunas, Jeremy Stephens, Calvin Kattar, and Ion Cutelaba, as well.