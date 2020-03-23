Alexander Volkanovski dismisses the idea of UFC 245 decision possibly going in Max Holloway's favor

Alexander Volkanovski thinks he won the bout fair and square - no chance was there for Max Holloway

Volkanovski wants a rematch to prove himself a Featherweight legend

Alexander Volkanovski's commendable streak of 8 straight wins culminated in the Featherweight Championship when he took the belt from Max Holloway at UFC 245.

However, the former Champ believes that the fight was close and could have gone either way despite Volkanovski winning it via unanimous decision. Speaking to TMZ Sports recently, the new 145-pound titleholder clarified why he disagrees with that completely.

Alexander Volkanovski: I won in all aspects

It was a clinical performance by Volkanovski at UFC 245, which clearly reflected in the scorecard at the end of the bout. In fact, one of the judges scored 50-45 in his favor, while the other two went 48-47.

When the interviewer brought up that Max Holloway felt like the fight was very close and he might have won it as well, Volkanovski did not concur. He said that even though the fight was competitive, which might have given Holloway that idea, it was still very apparent that he won it well and truly.

"I can see why he might have felt that, but I think once you watch back the tape I think he would have changed his mind a little bit. I think he would have seen that I won. Obviously I believe it was competitive, but I believe that I won every round. I truly believe that you know, from the, I know the game and I truly believe I won in all aspects, you know."

Volkanovski also dismissed the assumption that he was slowing down towards the end of the bout. Despite breaking his hand, the Australian claims that he was dominating all along.

"I think I was controlling, I think I landed the biggest shots … I broke my hand in that fight as, a lot of people thought I was slowing down in the end but obviously I know I had the fight won."

But Holloway has been a 'great Champion' in his opinion, and he wants a rematch of the fight to cement his place as the best Featherweight of all time. He wants to defend his title against the former Champ in his home country, which means it could very well be featured at UFC 251 in Perth, Australia on June 6 - that is provided the Coronavirus restrictions are lifted by then.

No announcement regarding the bout has been revealed by UFC yet, but Volkanovski assures that it is something Dana White wants to do as well.