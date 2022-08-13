"That's why you see me chirping" - Alexander Volkanovski explains why he trash talked Max Holloway during their third fight

Alexander Volkanovski isn't known as a big trash talker, which was why it was somewhat shocking when the Australian featherweight champion attacked Max Holloway with his weapons and words at UFC 276.

In a new interview, Volkanovski explained why he ended up 'chirping' in that fight. Speaking to Daniel Cormier, Volkanovski said:

"I did expect Max to bring it and I've got a lot of respect for him and I had to remind myself that again, I don't want to sit there and look at him as this such big challenge. 'At the end of the day, you're the champ, yeah he's good, but you're better. You believe that, you tell yourself that, you tell him that! You believe it!' So I started backstage at the weigh-ins, talking a little bit and all that stuff."

"That's why you saw me chriping a little bit. It was more to get in my head, it was the confidence, when I'm a bit heated and talking trash and carrying on, I fight better. So people better watch out, Bald Volk is coming for f***ing everyone."

Volkanovski put on a masterclass during his trilogy fight against Max Holloway, beating the former dominant champion 50-45 on all three judges' scorecards and leaving their series 3-0. No one at 145 pounds had ever done that to 'Blessed,' which leaves the obvious question: who is there at featherweight that could possibly defeat 'The Great?'

Watch Alexander Volkanovski talk about his fight against Max Holloway below:

Alexander Volkanovski wants to see a "big win" from featherweight contenders

Alexander Volkanovski has made it no secret that he plans on moving up to lightweight to fight for a second UFC title. He's prepared to step in at UFC 280 if anything happens to Charles Oliveira or Islam Makhachev. At worst he'll likely face the winner in early 2023.

As for the featherweight division, Volkanovski is in no rush to defend his belt again until someone builds some hype up for a fight. He told Daniel Cormier:

"At the end of the day, people need to go and earn it. People need to go out there and take that spot. I literally made that clear. I said a big win - a 'big win' - gets you a title shot."

While Alexander Volkanovski was willing to give credit to Yair Rodriguez and Josh Emmett for winning their last fights, it's clear he's not impressed with their unwillingness to fight each other to determine a clear number one contender.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting



"I'm not fighting Josh Emmett, I'm fighting Volkanovski."



Full media scrum youtu.be/o7q4AldRLJ8 Yair Rodriguez will wait to fight Alex Volkanovski and has no interest in an interim title."I'm not fighting Josh Emmett, I'm fighting Volkanovski."Full media scrum Yair Rodriguez will wait to fight Alex Volkanovski and has no interest in an interim title."I'm not fighting Josh Emmett, I'm fighting Volkanovski."Full media scrum ▶️ youtu.be/o7q4AldRLJ8 https://t.co/c7dlSejzEm

