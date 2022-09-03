"I think he will win by submission in the later rounds" - Alexander Volkanovski predicts outcome of upcoming lightweight title fight between Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira

One of the most-anticipated lightweight clashes ever between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev has fans talking, and now Alexander Volkanovski has given his opinion on how he sees the title fight playing out.

Following UFC 278, 'The Great' has been promoted to the No.1 pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC. Since arriving in the promotion back in 2016, the Australian has mustered up an unbeaten 12-0 record, beating some of the greatest featherweights to ever grace the octagon.

When questioned on how he sees the lightweight title collision between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev unfolding, Volkanovski insisted that the Russian will be the victor. The 33-year-old UFC featherweight champion believes the Dagestani fighter will either find a late submission or get the nod from the judges.

"I'd bet on Islam. I think he wins late submission or decision." [As quoted by @fullviolence on Instagram]

It seems Alexander Volkanovski has his eyes set on a potential future matchup against Islam Makhachev, as he has openly stated his interest in going up to 155lbs and testing himself in a new division.

'Do Bronx' is aiming to reclaim the title he never lost and doing so in violent fashion. The Brazilian is making a claim to being the greatest lightweight of all time after not just beating but finishing a handful of elite-level fighters during his current 11-fight win streak.

With a win over Charles Oliveira, where will Islam Makhachev rank among the lightweight greats?

Islam Makhachev has been criticized in the past for not beating anybody of note in his push towards his first-ever UFC title fight. However, that will all change if he manages to overcome the dangerous Oliveira later this year.

The 30-year-old is thought to be the successor to Khabib Nurmagomedov following the legend's retirement from MMA. So far, he has proven to be just as dominant inside the octagon, finishing each of his last four fights in the cage.

While the biggest names on his resume remain Dan Hooker, Bobby Green, and Arman Tsarukyan, Makhachev promises to put on a show in the main event of UFC 280 on October 22.

An impressive win over Charles Oliveira would, without a doubt, put him on the right track to becoming an all-time great. However, he must follow on from a win over the Brazil native with more high-value victories.

