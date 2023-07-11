Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC news updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In today's issue, we discuss pound-for-pound rankings, Wanderlei Silva's boxing debut, and more.

#3. Alexander Volkanovski reclaims top UFC pound-for-pound rankings

A dominant TKO win over Yair Rodriguez has earned Alexander Volkanovski his top pound-for-pound spot back. He now jointly shares the spot with Jon Jones.

He had briefly lost the rank to 'Bones' after the former light heavyweight champ's triumphant heavyweight debut at UFC 285 against Ciryl Gane. However, after running through who was supposed to be the biggest threat to his title reign so far, 'The Great' has reclaimed the spot back as per the latest updated UFC rankings.

Alexandre Pantoja has entered the P4P rankings at No. 9 as the new flyweight champion. Brandon Moreno has dropped six spots to be placed at No.15. Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka have swapped positions as No. 11 and 10, respectively.

Elsewhere Max Holloway is back being the No. 1 contender at featherweight, Dricus Du Plessis is now the top contender at middleweight, and Dan Hooker, with a bone-breaking performance against Jalin Turner, is back in the top 10 at lightweight.

#2. Jake Paul calls out Dana White for hypocrisy over Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg

In a recent episode of BS w/ Jake Paul, the YouTuber-turned-boxer made an offer of $100 million to charity if Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg agree to take their rumored fight to the Middle East. He also backed Musk to win against the Meta CEO.

"Elon Musk is f***ing up Mark Zuckerberg... I think it [the fight] could happen and I have a $100 million offer for Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg to take this fight to the Middle East, to promote it, to put it on for charity. We can guarantee that money."

At the same time, he called out the UFC president Dana White for promoting this fight after claiming for years that he does not do 'gimmick fights'.

"It's funny because Dana White's sitting there talking about, 'I don't do gimmick fights, I only do real fights'... And then all of a sudden wanting to jump on this train so badly and making it go into the UFC. To me, it's just ironic."

Watch Paul's comments below from the 45:40 mark:

#1. Wanderlei Silva to make boxing debut

Wanderlei Silva will be making his boxing debut later this year.

The MMA legend has announced that, on November 25, he will step inside the boxing ring for a match against Brazilian bodybuilder Felipe Franco in Sao Paolo, Brazil.

The former PRIDE champion took to Instagram to reveal the news.

His son, Thor Silva, will also compete on the card. The young fighter is 2-0 in amateur MMA and 1-0 as an amateur kickboxer.

