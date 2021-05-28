Alexander Volkanovski reveals potential date for his UFC featherweight championship fight against Brian Ortega

Brian Ortega and UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski were recently selected as the two coaches for the latest season of The Ultimate Fighter. The two fighters are also scheduled to go head-to-head for the UFC featherweight championship later in the year. During his recent appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience, Alexander Volkanovski revealed the potential date for his featherweight title fight against Ortega.

The reigning champion hinted he could cross paths with 'T-City' in early September to defend the UFC featherweight title. Volkanovski also confirmed the fight would take place in the United States. The UFC has officially announced nothing regarding the same.

Speaking on the Joe Rogan Experience, Volkanovski said:

"Yeah, so when it ends. So from what I'm told, I don't know if I'm gonna get in trouble saying this, I'm not sure but I think it is like September. Early September."

Alexander Volkanovski was set to defend the UFC featherweight title against Ortega at UFC 260. However, 'The Great' was forced to withdraw due to a positive COVID-19 test. The UFC eventually paired the duo against one another in the latest season of The Ultimate Fighter.

After successive wins over former champion Max Holloway, Volkanovski will finally shift his focus towards a new rival in the 145-pound division. Meanwhile, Ortega will head into the championship bout on the back of a solid win over Chan Sung Jung.

After taking two years off from UFC competition on the back of his loss to Holloway, Ortega made his return with an impressive performance over 'The Korean Zombie.' Ortega added new weapons to his stand-up arsenal and dominated Chan Sung Jung.

Alexander Volkanovski also detailed his experience of working alongside Brian Ortega in The Ultimate Fighter

During his chat with Joe Rogan, Alexander Volkanovski detailed his experience of working alongside Brian Ortega in The Ultimate Fighter house. The reigning UFC featherweight champion billed 'T-City' as "fake," and stated that it was easy for him to get under Ortega's skin.

Volkanovski even mentioned that he might use a similar strategy in the build-up to his fight against 'T-City.' Volkanovski will try to get under Ortega's skin before their showdown in September.

Please spend 30 seconds to answer this survey so that we can better understand how to serve your MMA needs.