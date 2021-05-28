"I think he's fake" - Alexander Volkanovski details his experience of working with Brian Ortega in The Ultimate Fighter

Alexander Volkanovski has detailed his experience of working with Brian Ortega in The Ultimate Fighter house. The reigning UFC featherweight champion claimed Ortega is the type who doesn't talk much and also billed his upcoming opponent as "fake."

During his recent conversation on The Joe Rogan Experience, Alexander Volkanovski also said that he doesn't believe whatever Ortega usually has to say but claimed that's mostly the former's opinion.

"To be honest mate, he doesn't say much, he doesn't say much. Look, I don't know like, I'm a bit over him to be honest. Just a couple of things, you know what I mean? Like I just think he's fake, I think he's fake and I don't believe his s**t. That's just sort of how it is with me, that's what I think."

Volkanovski believes Ortega isn't a bad guy but thinks it is pretty simple to get under his skin. The reigning UFC featherweight champion mentioned that this could also be his strategy heading into the fight, and he would try to get under the skin of 'T-City.'

"I just think he plays a nice guy and some of the s**t he says, I just think it's all bulls**t. But yeah, I guess you can just watch the show and sort of see like with little things. I don't think he's that bad of a guy, maybe I'm just looking for things to hate on him. But like I said, it's not hard to get under his skin. Like, me just saying that, I guarantee he's boiling up. Maybe that's going to be the strategy for my next fight, because I know how easily he's triggered. So I'm just going to be like, 'Hey Brian, f**k you.' That's it."

Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega will face each other for the UFC featherweight championship

Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega were initially scheduled to fight at UFC 260. However, a positive COVID-19 test prevented the reigning champion from defending his title, and instead, the UFC decided to pair the featherweight duo against one another in The Ultimate Fighter.

Alexander Volkanovski is expected to defend the UFC featherweight title against Ortega later this year, in the aftermath of the conclusion of the latest season of The Ultimate Fighter.

