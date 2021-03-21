UFC 260: Alexander Volkanovski vs Brian Ortega canceled due to Covid-19 Protocol

The featherweight title fight between champion Alexander Volkanovski and No.2 ranked Brian Ortega stands canceled due to Covid-19 protocol as next week's UFC 260: Miocic vs NGannou pay-per-view event gets a major blow.

The news was first broken by the broadcast team during the ongoing UFC Vegas 22 and reconfirmed by Brett Okamoto of ESPN. More details on the reasons behind the bout cancellation are yet to be revealed by the UFC. However, the matchup will be kept intact and the fight will be rebooked for a later date in 2021.

'Nooooooo. UFC announces Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega is off UFC 260 next weekend due to Covid protocol. DAMN. IT,' Brett Okamoto tweeted.

Nooooooo. UFC announces Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega is off UFC 260 next weekend due to Covid protocol. DAMN. IT. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) March 21, 2021

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski (22-1 MMA, 9-0 UFC) was slated to attempt a second successful defense of his title against No.2 ranked featherweight contender Brian Ortega (15-1 (1) MMA, 7-1 (1) UFC) in the co-headliner of UFC 260 PPV event. Volkanovski is coming off two consecutive wins over former champion Max Hollway and the fight against Brian Ortega was his first fight since his win over Holloway at UFC 251 in July 2020.

Brian Ortega last defeated No.5 ranked Chan Sung Jung in October 2020 to earn his second shot at the featherweight title.His first shot at the title had resulted in a TKO loss to former champion Max Holloway in December 2018.

UFC 260 is still a stacked card despite losing Alexander Volkanovski vs Brian Ortega

Despite losing the co-headliner between Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega, UFC 260 is still a stacked fight card as the main event fight between heavyweight champion Stipe MIocic and No.1 ranked contender Francis NGannou is still intact and will take place as per schedule.

The event will also feature other notable fighters like former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley and rising stars Sean O'Malley and Vicente Luque.

UFC 260 PPV event will be broadcast live from the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada on March 27, 2021. The main card will start at 10:00 PM ET.