"Both are tremendous athletes" - Alistair Overeem gives his prediction for the next UFC heavyweight title fight [Exclusive]

UFC veteran Alistair Overeem has given his predictions for the next UFC heavyweight championship fight.

The Demolition Man believes that in the rematch between Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou, the reigning champion has an advantage and could once again walk away with the win.

A veteran of the fight game, Alistair Overeem has faced some elite fighters in UFC history. Starting from Brock Lesnar to Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou, The Reem has shared the Octagon with some of the most feared heavyweights on earth.

During the UFC Vegas 18 virtual media day, Sportskeeda had the pleasure of catching up with Alistair Overeem.

The veteran heavyweight fighter provided his prediction for the Miocic vs. Ngannou II. Despite labeling both fighters as tremendous athletes, Overeem predicts a win for the current champion.

"I could see maybe Stipe taking it again. But both are tremendous athletes, so it can go either way."

Stipe Miocic has already successfully defended the UFC heavyweight championship against Francis Ngannou in the past. The reigning UFC heavyweight champion has also retained his title over Alistair Overeem but will have to put his championship on the line, next at UFC 260.

The two-time UFC heavyweight champion will be facing a much-improved version of Ngannou and come March 27, MMA fans around the world are expecting another solid heavyweight title fight.

Alistair Overeem will face Alexander Volkov this weekend in the main event showdown of UFC Vegas 18

Alistair Overeem will be returning to the Octagon this weekend for his main event clash against Alexander Volkov. On the back of two successive wins, The Reem will aim to extend on his winning run and edge one step closer to a title shot, which will be his final shot at the belt.

I still love this sport, the training and everything about it. But I also have to be realistic: my time is coming to an end.



One final run because I believe the UFC title will be mine. The time is now. pic.twitter.com/JiMod5VK9O — Alistair Overeem (@Alistairovereem) February 4, 2021

Meanwhile, Drago will be entering the Octagon aft a win over Walt Harris from UFC 254. Volkov secured a much-needed win for himself in the latter stages of 2020 when he beat The Big Ticket and got back to winning terms after being dominated by Curtis Blaydes in a main event bout.