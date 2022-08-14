"Father Time is truly undefeated" - Aljamain Sterling, Derek Brunson and other UFC fighters and fans react to Marlon Vera finishing Dominick Cruz with a brutal head kick

Fans and fighters alike took to social media to share their reaction to the main event battle between Dominick Cruz and Marlon Vera.

In what turned out to be a passing-of-the-torch moment, Vera came back from being down by three rounds to secure the knockout in round four. The Ecuadorian caught 'The Dominator' with a thunderous left kick to the head, flattening the former UFC bantamweight champ.

'Chito' now has four consecutive wins on his resume and is expected to enter the title conversation. Cruz, on the flip side, had his two-fight winning streak snapped. Check out the best comments below.

UFC fans and fighters react to wild finish of Dominick Cruz vs. Marlon Vera

Although Dominick Cruz performed extremely well in the early goings, reigning bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling believes Father Time has finally caught up to Cruz. 'Funk Master' also pointed out that Cruz's chin has long been compromised.

"Father Time is truly undefeated," Sterling wrote. "I said before this fight, that it may be the passing of the guards. Chito can still take a shot, Cruz, not so much. It’s the circle of life in this game. Chito caught him at the right time in both their careers. Great win!"

Welterweight contender Belal Muhammad thought Dominick Cruz's performance was still tremendous, given his age. However, he added that Marlon Vera's power was just too much for the veteran to overcome.

Meanwhile, Derek Brunson pointed out that Marlon Vera is still relatively young for everything he's accomplished so far. The Ecuadorian has now fought three former UFC champions in Cruz, Frankie Edgar, and Jose Aldo, beating two of them. As far as Brunson is concerned, the best is yet to come for 'Chito'.

Up-and-coming bantamweight Adrian Yanez, on the other hand, admitted that he felt bad seeing Cruz get KO'd. His sentiments were echoed by former The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) contestant Joe Giannetti, who said he hated seeing Cruz do so well only to be taken out in a violent fashion.

"That was brutal," Yanez wrote. "Tough watching Cruz go out like that..."

Brian Kelleher, Fabio Cherant, Walt Harris, Billy Quarantillo, Tanner Boser, and some fans also took to Twitter to chime in with their thoughts.

