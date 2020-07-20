Aljamain Sterling deserves a shot at the UFC Bantamweight title (Opinion)

Things seem to be getting a tad testy in the UFC's Bantamweight division. And for the first time in a while, Henry Cejudo can't be blamed for it. Long Island's Aljamain Sterling has slowly climbed the rankings, and done what is requested of him. The payoff for that should be UFC President Dana White once and for all confirming that "Aljo" is the first title challenger for Petr Yan.

The 30-year-old Serra-Longo student is on a five-fight winning streak and has seven wins out of eight. However, with Matt Serra being one of his coaches and having a close working relationship with Dana White, things do not seem to be paying off for Aljamain Sterling.

White had said in the lead up to Aljamain Sterling's fight with Corey Sandhagen, the winner would be next in line for the title. The reason that Jose Aldo jumped the line is obvious as he is a big name. Remember, Aldo didn't have a win in the division even though most agree he beat Marlon Moraes.

The one bad thing about whoever would have won that fight is how will the UFC be able to get them into the United States. Things are starting to tighten up again on travel into the country as it struggles with the coronavirus yet again.

When peppered with questions about Sterling, Dana White replied,

"He's in there, he's up there, I don't know, he's one of them".

Aljamain Sterling fired back via social media:

There is NOTHING to THINK about @danawhite! I am the next guy in line! I earned my shot and it’s time for me to realize a dream! Cut the games! #UFC251 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) July 12, 2020

Now recently there's been a huge push for Sean O'Malley. Is there some excitement around the undefeated 25-year-old? Sure.

You might even look at him like a Diaz brother minus the attitude. But the 14th ranked fighter has never beat, let alone fought a ranked fighter. So he should be far off from consideration.

But if Aljamain Sterling, the rightful man doesn't get the shot first, it's beyond a shame.

Maybe you could have a mini-tournament of sorts with one bracket being a rematch between Sterling and Moraes. And in the other bracket, you give the first title shot to the former champion, Cody Garbrandt.

The only problem with that formula though is Cody, although now training with Mark Henry, still leaves his chin wide open and Yan proved he can throw hands. Also, outside of a knockout out of nowhere by Garbrandt to Rafael Assuncao, he lost three in a row.

In other words, the sole rightful opponent for Yan is Aljamain Sterling. It's just hard to figure out exactly why Dana White won't go all-in with the "Funk Master".