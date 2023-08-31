Allycia Hellen Rodrigues’ head coach reveals their plan to transition to MMA in the future

ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues plans to transition into mixed martial arts.

On September 29, Rodrigues will return to the Singapore Indoor Stadium for a champion vs. champion showdown against reigning strawweight Muay Thai titleholder Smilla Sundell.

The ONE Fight Night 14 co-main event clash will give her the opportunity to become a two-division world champion, opening up a world of possibilities inside the Circle.

During a recent interview with the South China Morning Post, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues, alongside her coach Leo Elias, discussed a potential move to MMA in the future and how becoming a two-division titleholder could benefit those plans.

Elias said on Rodrigues’ behalf:

“We have the idea also to maybe in the future, she can start her MMA [career] also. I think it’s easier when [she’s] the double champion already. It’s gonna be [easier] to get good fights and she may even get another title shot [in MMA].”

Rodrigues is currently undefeated in her run with ONE Championship, earning victories over Janet Todd and Stamp Fairtex.

On the same night that Rodrigues goes for her second world title, Fairtex will attempt to make history by becoming the promotion’s first-ever three-sport ONE world champion. Should she succeed, it could set the stage for Stamp and Rodrigues to have their long-awaited rematch in MMA.

Of course, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues will first need to get past another undefeated ONE Championship standout in Smilla Sundell.

‘The Hurricane’ carries wins over Diandra Martin, Jackie Buntan, and Milana Bjelogrlic. She’ll attempt to add another big name to her resume when ONE returns to Lion City for a stacked night of fights featuring the best female fighters in the world.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 14 live and for free in U.S. primetime on September 29.