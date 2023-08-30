Smilla Sundell on helping young fighters looking to follow her footsteps: “Just ask me and I will try to help you”

ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world champion Smilla Sundell does not mind sharing her knowledge to young fighters like her who want to make a career in combat sports.

Still young at 18 years old, the Swedish fighter has found herself achieving a lot as a fighter by constantly learning new things and working on her game. It is something she wants to impart to those who would ask for her help.

The Fairtex Training Center affiliate shared to ONE Championship in an interview:

“Yes, for sure [I’m open to being a mentor to others]. I like it when people ask me for advice. First, I get a bit shy about it, but I think it’s very cool that they want advice from me.”

She added:

“Anyone can talk to me, and I will gladly answer back to the best of my abilities. If you want to know something, just ask me and I will try to help you.”

Smilla Sundell is set to return to action on September 29 at ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video.

She will defend the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title against the atomweight queen in the sport Allycia Hellen Rodrigues in an all-champion title showdown.

‘The Hurricane’ was last in action in May, where she was a unanimous decision winner over Serbian Milana Bjelogrlic in their catchweight kickboxing clash.

Smilla Sundell claimed the inaugural ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title in April 2022, defeating Jackie Buntan of the United States by decision.

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues, meanwhile, unified the atomweight Muay Thai belts back in March, beating by unanimous decision erstwhile interim world champion Janet Todd.

ONE Fight Night 14 is available live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.